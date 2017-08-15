Reward offered for safe return of missing Alexandria teen

A search is being planned by Jasmine’s friends and family for 3 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Big Ole Central Park. A candlelight vigil will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 at New Life Christian Church in Alexandria. An account for donations to help the search effort has been set up at MidMinnesota Federal Credit Union in Alexandria.

“I would like to thank the community and law enforcement for for all the support and help,” said Sarah Block, Jasmine’s mother. “I will not stop until Jasmine is home safe.”

On Monday, Aug. 14. law enforcement officials canvassed an entire residential area in hopes of locating Jasmine.

“We searched the entire neighborhood, went to every residence, searched underneath and around all the trailers there just to make sure,” said Alexandria Police Chief Rick Wyffels. “We’re following leads that aren’t panning out so far and we will continue to do so.”

Late last week, the search was expanded to include a fly-over by a plane from the Minnesota State Patrol.

On Friday, Aug. 11, members of the Alexandria Fire Department and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office joined the Alexandria police for a foot search of a gravel pit area near her home.

Alexandria Police Capt. Scott Kent said there was no specific reason to believe Block had gone to the gravel pit area, but its proximity to her home and evidence that the area has been visited by others made it a logical place to search.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office also conducted a water search on Aug. 11 at a channel between Lake Cowdry and Lake Darling along the Central Lakes Trail.

Family and friends of Jasmine organized searches of areas where Jasmine may have gone. Those included Lake Burgen and Viking Speedway, both spots where Jasmine’s late father used to take her. The Central Lakes Trail has also been searched extensively.

According to Wyffels, no detail is too small in a case with so little information, like this one.

“Just don’t ignore anything is the big trick,” he said. “Make sure that even though it may seem small or trivial, follow it through anyway. And you just document everything you’re doing so you’re not running yourself in circles. You keep a flowchart of everything that’s going on and involve multiple people.”

In missing person cases, leads can sometimes trickle off as time passes, which Wyffels says can make it even more difficult to work the case.

“If we run out of all leads and no one calls and there’s nothing to go on, those are very frustrating things,” Wyffels said. “But the point is the door to information is always open. We’ll continue to search, we’ll continue to listen, we’ll continue to pay attention.”

Additional information

Jasmine is described as white with a tan complexion, 5-foot-1, 110 lbs, with brown curly hair. According to fliers, she has a recent bruise near the right side of her ribcage, scars on her left arm, a scar on her left ankle and a mole on her left cheek.

She was last seen wearing black and red pajama pants and a top.

Jasmine's cell phone was left behind, according to her mother.

Anyone who knows of Jasmine's whereabouts or sees her is asked to call the Alexandria Police Department at 320-763-6631 or call 911.

Other agencies involved include the FBI, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Minnesota Department of Corrections.