Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Work to begin on Walmart frontage road

    By Al Edenloff Today at 11:23 a.m.

    Construction on the Walmart frontage road — Walmart Drive — from 44th Ave. to Twin Boulevard in Alexandria will begin on or after Wednesday, August 16.

    The frontage road work will consist of replacing all existing pavement, adding curb and gutter and installing a sidewalk on the side of the road.

    Additionally, the road will be given a center turn lane and a northbound right turn lane on 44th Ave. will be added. A study showed that about 80 percent of westbound traffic turns north at the intersection.

    Access to businesses on the frontage road will be available at all times, however, there could be slight delays in traffic flow, according to an advisory issued by the city.

    Central Specialities is doing the work. The project will be funded by a combination of federal and state funds.

    Explore related topics:Newsroad workWalmartalexandria
    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
    Advertisement
    randomness