Work to begin on Walmart frontage road

The frontage road work will consist of replacing all existing pavement, adding curb and gutter and installing a sidewalk on the side of the road.

Additionally, the road will be given a center turn lane and a northbound right turn lane on 44th Ave. will be added. A study showed that about 80 percent of westbound traffic turns north at the intersection.

Access to businesses on the frontage road will be available at all times, however, there could be slight delays in traffic flow, according to an advisory issued by the city.

Central Specialities is doing the work. The project will be funded by a combination of federal and state funds.