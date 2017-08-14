Suspicious person, two people in alley, both tried to walk away, male stated he was trying to find cigarettes on the ground then going home, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, comp states there is a tan truck with a topper by the cul-de-sac and has been there for two months, Garfield.

Theft, theft of a boat motor, Alex.

Harassment, caller says that her ex-husband is calling her and won't leave her alone, has been drinking heavily and she is nervous about what he might do, Alex.

Harassment, receiving several text messages from a male that she doesn't know, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, vehicle unoccupied, Alex.

911 hangup, comp called screaming, she then hung up, called back, person one tossed the house according to comp, person one went home for the night, Evansville.

Saturday, August 12

Suspicious vehicle, out with vehicle on the side of the road, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, Evansville city maintenance reporting green Ford Expedition unoccupied, there is a purse and a gun case inside the vehicle with the doors unlocked,vehicle not a hazard, Evansville.

Public assist, questions about shooting a gun in a residential area, Alex.

Public assist, comp reporting she has items at her sister's house and the sister is threatening to throw them away, Brandon.

Civil matter, still having problems with her sister. she wants to get rid of her sister's property, Brandon.

Suspicious vehicle, bowfishing, advised to move vehicle off roadway, Alex.

ATV complaint, two four-wheelers doing donuts in the parking lot, appeared to be more than one rider but hard to tell because it is dark, Garfield.

Sunday, August 13

Property damage crash, fourth-degree DWI arrest, Garfield.

911 hangup, accidental, all OK, Alex.

Check welfare of person, check welfare of her son's girlfriend who is sitting in vehicle in the driveway, she won't go in the house and she appears to be on something, Evansville.

Fleeing peace officer, tried pulling a vehicle over, it pulled into driveway and four people ran on foot, person two arrested for a Douglas County warrant, cited for fleeing on foot, person three arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle, cited for multiple other offenses, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, comp stated there's a white car that's parked close to intersection, unable to locate, Alex.

Abandoned vehicle, battery died, Evansville.

Personal injury crash, one vehicle rollover, Co Rd 7 NW/Koeplin Rd NW, Brandon.

Suspicious activity, comp's sister has been in site 14 all weekend, there has been a tent in site 15 there since Friday, there are a pair of men's shoes at the lake and no one has been at the tent since Friday, Brandon.

Suspicious vehicle, citation issued to person one for giving fictitious name/DOB and citation issued to person two for driving without valid license, Nelson.

Trespassing complaint, comp's neighbor has been trespassing on his property, Alex.

Child custody matter, comp states her ex who was just released from prison recently is bringing his new girlfriend with for a child exchange and comp said she's not allowed on the property, comp also requesting deputy to stand by as exchange takes place, Brandon.

Threats, new ex-boyfriend states that he is going to go to her place of work tomorrow and cause problems because she took their dog, Miltona.

Check welfare of person, comp hasn't heard from boyfriend for approximately 11 hours, she checked his residence and received no answer, this is not like him, history of suicide attempts, located person one, he was fine, Brandon.

Suspicious activity, man pulled up in a van in a hurry, got out with a flashlight and went toward the bridge, he hasn't returned, Alex.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday, August 11

Public assist, bartender stating he has had some strange acting people in the bar tonight, would like extra patrol at bar close as he is there alone.

Suspicious vehicle, occupants playing Pokemon.

Suspicious activity, homeless male has been coming in the past few days, yesterday he ate their breakfast, today he was confrontational when they kicked him out.

Suspicious activity, comp’s vehicle gone through.

Personal injury crash, vehicle crashed into ditch, driver was unresponsive for a short time but now is up walking around, Brookdale Dr SE.

Suspicious vehicle, orange Explorer with two males in it acting very strange, unable to locate.

Suspicious activity, female is changing clothes in the car and there are children present, found methamphetamine paraphernalia, transported to DCJ.

Theft, license plate tabs.

Fight/assault, comp states he was assaulted by person one and brandished his knife to get him to stop.

Hit and run, ALP requesting report for a hit and run on a power pole, Fairgrounds Rd.

Property damage crash, 50th Ave W/Twin Blvd.

Assault, shoved up against the wall and assaulted by a male party, person two arrested for terroristic threats, assault, and criminal damage.

Child abuse, neglect, 6-year-old girl found in the road and does not know where she lives.

Suspicious activity, someone possible living in vehicle, spoke with a party that stated it's his friend’s car and he is just parking it there for a few days until he can move it.

Fight/assault, fifth-degree assault.

Hit and run, Kenwood Dr.

City nuisance violation, concerns about campers.

Juvenile trouble, young boys taking the landscaping rocks and throwing them into the bushes on the east side, spoke with the mother of the three boys and advised her of complaint, she will handle it from there.

Suspicious activity, caller believes that her daughter and her friends are there stealing things from her ex-husband’s house.

Hit and run, Willow Dr.

Threats, comp would like to report terroristic threats against him.

Fight/assault, father/son punching each other.

Suspicious activity, third party call of physical domestic. person one had a verbal argument with person two over finances and other life issues, comp stated she was just worried when person two's cell stopped working.

Hit and run, 5th Ave W/Fillmore St.

Suspicious activity, caller had someone knock on his door and when they went to answer no one was there.

Suspicious activity, comp states the apartment should be empty and can hear people up there, apartment was empty.

Suspicious person, very intoxicated male dropped off on patio, stayed with subject until a taxi arrived.

Saturday, August 12

Public assist, requesting a ride home.

Fight/assault, male party started a fight when told to leave the bar, no fight took place.

Property damage crash, Hazel Hill Rd SE/Co Rd 46 SE.

Drug-related activity, comp just wanted law enforcement aware that they found a meth pipe at the playground and disposed it in the dumpster.

Check welfare of person, caller requesting welfare check on elderly female, mail is piling up outside the house, person moved to Evansville.

Threats, comp wants to report threats from her mom’s neighbor kids.

Suspicious vehicle, a white Toyota Tundra was circling the neighborhood many times, unable to locate.

Stolen vehicle, noticed van was missing this morning, vehicle located.

Drug-related activity, comp found some drug related items in the alley.

Public assist, property exchange.

Public assist, comp would like officer check if there are any squatters in his building, was told by someone they have been using electrical and may have even been using bathrooms inside, no signs of squatters.

Property damage crash, State Hwy 29 S.

Neighbor dispute, neighbor came out with a butcher knife stating comp was obstructing his driveway.

Suspicious activity, 9-year-old female very shaken up, walked into the liquor asking for a ride to Ron's Warehouse, juvenile got into a fight with her friend and ran away, transported to dad’s house.

Suspicious activity, comp stating multiple fires burning, unable to give location of fires, didn't know if they were bonfires or not.

Suspicious activity, anonymous complaint of cars at City Park that are believed to be buying alcohol for minors and meeting there to pass it off, patrolled area, did not locate any vehicles matching complaint.

Suspicious activity, Jeep in the parking lot for some time with its door open, driver forgot to shut door.

Check welfare of person, person one is mad and upset, comp would like her checked on, has had suicidal thoughts in the past, person is not a threat to herself.

Intoxicated male, received a call from a friend who said he is on his bicycle and at Herberger's and is drunk, she would like him checked on, person one transported to DCH for evaluation.

Suspicious activity, person one stated he struck a skateboarder with his mirror in the right turn lane.

Sunday, August 13

Public assist, requesting officer regarding a customer that had an ID that wasn't valid and giving them problems over it, subject left prior to arrival, determined ID was a fake.

Suspicious activity, comp in lobby to report something about a message on her phone.

Public assist, car alarm going off and the plate is not registered to the hotel.

Public assist, female that has been staying with comp has stolen her prescription medication

Property damage crash, Broadway St.

Property damage crash, 50th Ave W/State Hwy 29 S.

Fire, smoke coming from the garage, possible lightning strike.

Public assist, male says he's homeless and needs to speak with an officer regarding what he can do about it.

Public assist, father from opposing team was out of control and escorted off the premises, person was disorderly, would not leave when advised and drove over lawn with his vehicle, school wanted to make sure he didn't come back and didn't wish to pursue any charges at this time.

Public assist, comp states he wants an officer or two where he is and give him a ride home, male could not say why he wanted two officers there just stated it was better with two, at times he wasn't making sense, male wanted to speak to doctor at ER, he was transported there.

Juvenile trouble, 9-year-old ran from grandma.

Drunk driver complaint, male in drive through but could not understand him, he went inside the store and he is slurring his words.

Fraud, comp lost her bank card in Alex last night.

Check welfare of person, anonymous complaint that a 4-year-old and 18 month child may be in apartment alone, children placed into protective custody.

