Lightning strike suspected to have caused garage fire
Stormy weather may be to blame for a detached garage fire that broke out around 3:45 p.m. at 1509 South Le Homme Dieu Drive in Alexandria on Sunday. Aug. 13.
According to law enforcement scanner traffic, the garage fire was called in by a neighbor and was suspected to have been started by lightning.
By 4:30 p.m., firefighters had the fire under control.
Responding to the scene were the Alexandria Fire Department, Alexandria Police Department and ALP Utilities.