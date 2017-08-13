Search
    Lightning strike suspected to have caused garage fire

    By Beth Leipholtz Today at 5:02 p.m.
    Law enforcement and firefighters responded to a detached garage fire on South Le Homme Dieu Drive on Sunday, Aug. 13.

    Stormy weather may be to blame for a detached garage fire that broke out around 3:45 p.m. at 1509 South Le Homme Dieu Drive in Alexandria on Sunday. Aug. 13. 

    According to law enforcement scanner traffic, the garage fire was called in by a neighbor and was suspected to have been started by lightning. 

    By 4:30 p.m., firefighters had the fire under control. 

    Responding to the scene were the Alexandria Fire Department, Alexandria Police Department and ALP Utilities. 

