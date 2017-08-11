Garfield Days kicks off with water wars, live music
The weather cooperated as Garfield Days kicked off with fire department water wars on the evening of Friday, Aug. 11
Attendees enjoyed watching local fire departments battle one another, as well as danced to live music and ate food from vendors.
The schedule of events for Garfield Days is as follows.
Friday, Aug. 11
6-9 p.m. Street dance featuring "Pure Country," a family event
7 p.m. Cow Pie Bingo benefit for Garfield Days 2018
Saturday, Aug. 12
7-11 a.m. Pancake feed and silent auction at St. John's Church
8 a.m. Citywide garage sales
9 a.m.-1 p.m. Vendor Blender at Garfield City Hall/Community Center
Noon Parade, with float registration in front of Garfield Elementary School at 11 a.m.
Noon-4 p.m. Pie and ice cream social at St. Luke's Church, with entertainment by Fred Walter from 1-3 p.m.
Activities in City Park
1:30 p.m. Pig races from Leader, Minn.
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Pork chop feed
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Beer Garden (no outside beer allowed in park)
2:30 p.m. Kids water ball wars
1-4 p.m. Kiddie Carnival $5 wristbands provides an all-day pass to kids' activities, including a petting zoo, face painting, bouncy houses, pig races, water ball wars, Thomas the Train and a tractor pull
1-3 p.m. Lions bingo
1:30 p.m. Bean bag tournaments (to sign up text or call 320-491-1198)
4 p.m. Kiddie tractor pull
9:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Street dance between Garfield Pub and the Fire Station Bar & Grill featuring "Dana Robinson & the Bottlerockets."