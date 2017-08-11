Search
    Garfield Days kicks off with water wars, live music

    By Beth Leipholtz Today at 6:49 p.m.
    1 / 2
    Carlos and Brandon firefighters battle one another in a water war. 2 / 2

    The weather cooperated as Garfield Days kicked off with fire department water wars on the evening of Friday, Aug. 11

    Attendees enjoyed watching local fire departments battle one another, as well as danced to live music and ate food from vendors.

    The schedule of events for Garfield Days is as follows.

    Friday, Aug. 11

    6-9 p.m. Street dance featuring "Pure Country," a family event

    7 p.m. Cow Pie Bingo benefit for Garfield Days 2018

    Saturday, Aug. 12

    7-11 a.m. Pancake feed and silent auction at St. John's Church

    8 a.m. Citywide garage sales

    9 a.m.-1 p.m. Vendor Blender at Garfield City Hall/Community Center

    Noon Parade, with float registration in front of Garfield Elementary School at 11 a.m.

    Noon-4 p.m. Pie and ice cream social at St. Luke's Church, with entertainment by Fred Walter from 1-3 p.m.

    Activities in City Park

    1:30 p.m. Pig races from Leader, Minn.

    11 a.m.-3 p.m. Pork chop feed

    11 a.m.-4 p.m. Beer Garden (no outside beer allowed in park)

    2:30 p.m. Kids water ball wars

    1-4 p.m. Kiddie Carnival $5 wristbands provides an all-day pass to kids' activities, including a petting zoo, face painting, bouncy houses, pig races, water ball wars, Thomas the Train and a tractor pull

    1-3 p.m. Lions bingo

    1:30 p.m. Bean bag tournaments (to sign up text or call 320-491-1198)

    4 p.m. Kiddie tractor pull

    9:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Street dance between Garfield Pub and the Fire Station Bar & Grill featuring "Dana Robinson & the Bottlerockets."

    Beth Leipholtz

    Beth is a reporter at the Echo Press. She graduated from the College of Saint Benedict in May 2015 with a degree in Communication and Hispanic Studies. Journalism has always been her passion, but she also enjoys blogging and graphic design. In her spare time, she's most likely at Crossfit or at home with her boyfriend and three dogs.

    eleipholtz@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1233
