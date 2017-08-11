Garfield Days kicks off with water wars, live music

The schedule of events for Garfield Days is as follows.

Friday, Aug. 11

6-9 p.m. Street dance featuring "Pure Country," a family event

7 p.m. Cow Pie Bingo benefit for Garfield Days 2018

Saturday, Aug. 12

7-11 a.m. Pancake feed and silent auction at St. John's Church

8 a.m. Citywide garage sales

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Vendor Blender at Garfield City Hall/Community Center

Noon Parade, with float registration in front of Garfield Elementary School at 11 a.m.

Noon-4 p.m. Pie and ice cream social at St. Luke's Church, with entertainment by Fred Walter from 1-3 p.m.

Activities in City Park

1:30 p.m. Pig races from Leader, Minn.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Pork chop feed

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Beer Garden (no outside beer allowed in park)

2:30 p.m. Kids water ball wars

1-4 p.m. Kiddie Carnival $5 wristbands provides an all-day pass to kids' activities, including a petting zoo, face painting, bouncy houses, pig races, water ball wars, Thomas the Train and a tractor pull

1-3 p.m. Lions bingo

1:30 p.m. Bean bag tournaments (to sign up text or call 320-491-1198)

4 p.m. Kiddie tractor pull

9:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Street dance between Garfield Pub and the Fire Station Bar & Grill featuring "Dana Robinson & the Bottlerockets."