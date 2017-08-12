Alexandria considers banning new wells

Sara Stadtherr, the city's communications coordinator, sent out a news release to provide clarity to some questions that the city has received about the proposed ordinance.

• Existing wells located within the city are allowed to continue to operate. They are allowed to be repaired as needed.

The ordinance does not require any existing well to be closed or abandoned, or that a property owner must connect to city water. Under the new ordinance, new private wells for domestic (residential and commercial), irrigation and industrial purposes will not be allowed.

• The ordinance does not apply to or prohibit new domestic or industrial wells that are going to be drilled to allow for dewatering, groundwater monitoring, heating/cooling, elevator or construction borings or environmental bore holes.

• Exceptions to the ordinance can be granted if city water is not available, or if the use of city water would be detrimental to the property or operations. A request for an exception will be reviewed by the Board of Public Works and then the city council.

The city does have a long-standing policy of paying the cost of sealing any private wells located within the city limits. For more information on that program, contact ALP Utilities at 320-763-6501.