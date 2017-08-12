Search
    Alexandria considers banning new wells

    By Al Edenloff Today at 8:10 a.m.

    At its meeting on Monday, August 28, the Alexandria City Council will consider the final adoption of an ordinance which will prohibit the drilling of new private wells.

    Sara Stadtherr, the city's communications coordinator, sent out a news release to provide clarity to some questions that the city has received about the proposed ordinance.

    • Existing wells located within the city are allowed to continue to operate. They are allowed to be repaired as needed.

    The ordinance does not require any existing well to be closed or abandoned, or that a property owner must connect to city water. Under the new ordinance, new private wells for domestic (residential and commercial), irrigation and industrial purposes will not be allowed.

    • The ordinance does not apply to or prohibit new domestic or industrial wells that are going to be drilled to allow for dewatering, groundwater monitoring, heating/cooling, elevator or construction borings or environmental bore holes.

    • Exceptions to the ordinance can be granted if city water is not available, or if the use of city water would be detrimental to the property or operations. A request for an exception will be reviewed by the Board of Public Works and then the city council.

    The city does have a long-standing policy of paying the cost of sealing any private wells located within the city limits. For more information on that program, contact ALP Utilities at 320-763-6501.

    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
