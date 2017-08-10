Entrance ramp near Evansville to close during daytime
The entrance ramp from Highway 79 to eastbound Interstate 94 near Evansville will close during daytime hours for approximately three days starting Saturday, Aug. 12.
During the closure, crews will remove the old concrete pavement on I-94 near Highway 79, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
A detour will direct traffic to the Brandon exit.
For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.