Law Enforcement Blotter: Wednesday, August 9

Suicide threats, neighbors came to comp's home stating her brother is threatening suicide, person one transported to ER for eval, Alex.

Burglary, cabin broken into, Farwell.

Property damage crash, two vehicles, no injuries, Co Rd 25 NW/Co Rd 8 NW, Evansville.

Child custody matter, questions about child exchange, Alex.

Check welfare of person, would like a check on his children because homeowner has been arrested for assault, Evansville.

Harassment, Alex.

Neighbor dispute, neighbor has been throwing chicken bones in his yard, Miltona.

Wednesday, August 9

Missing person, 15-year-old daughter is missing.

Suspicious person, two people digging in garbage.

Suspicious activity, someone went through his vehicle.

Attempted fraud/scam, scam call from IRS.

Suspicious vehicle, four people in a maroon pickup with topper, parked in lot yelling at customers.

Hit and run, 34th Ave W.

Fraud, customer received fax from bank’s number about credit score that was not from them.

Suspicious person, two males walking into businesses and begging for money

Suspicious person, two males yelling and swearing in front of store, customers are complaining to employee, one arrested for disorderly conduct and drug paraphernalia.

Hit and run, I-94 SW/State Hwy 29 S.

911 hangup, false alarm.

Property damage crash, minor, State Hwy 29 S.

Suspicious person, male seemed intoxicated, arrested for violating conditions of release.

Check welfare of person, Stearns County would like a victim checked on.

Fight/assault, physical fight in front of the police department.

