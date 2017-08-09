Update: Police following leads in search for Alexandria teen

She was last seen wearing black and red pajama pants and a top.

Jasmine was last seen at her home on North McKay Avenue at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Anyone who knows of Jasmine’s whereabouts or sees her is asked to call the Alexandria Police Department at 320-763-6631 or call 911.

In a Wednesday afternoon update, the Alexandria Police Department said it is following up on every lead in the investigation.

"We are working with Jasmine’s family as well as other law enforcement agencies and jurisdictions. We appreciate the public’s assistance in this matter and

welcome any and all leads you may have," Chief Rick Wyffels wrote in a news release.