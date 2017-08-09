Police seek help finding Alexandria teen
The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a a missing 15-year-old girl.
Jasmine Block is described as white with a tan complexion, 5-foot-1, 110 lbs, with brown curly hair.
She was last seen wearing black and red pajama pants and a top.
Jasmine was last seen at her home on North McKay Avenue at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8.
Anyone who knows of Jasmine’s whereabouts or sees her is asked to call the Alexandria Police Department at 320-763-6631 or call 911.