Friday update: Search expands for missing Alexandria teen

Jasmine Block, an Alexandria 15-year-old, went missing late Tuesday, Aug. 8, from her home in a mobile home park on North McKay Avenue.

Friday afternoon, members of the Alexandria Fire Department and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office joined the Alexandria police for a foot search of a gravel pit area near her home.

Alexandria Police Capt. Scott Kent said there was no specific reason to believe Block had gone to the gravel pit area, but its proximity to her home and evidence that the area has been visited by others made it a logical place to search.

Jasmine is described as white with a tan complexion, 5-foot-1, 110 lbs, with brown curly hair. According to fliers, she has a recent bruise near the right side of her ribcage, scars on her left arm, a scar on her left ankle and a mole on her left cheek.

She was last seen wearing black and red pajama pants and a top.

Jasmine’s cell phone was left behind, according to her mother.

Anyone who knows of Jasmine’s whereabouts or sees her is asked to call the Alexandria Police Department at 320-763-6631 or call 911.

Also on Friday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office conducted a water search at a channel between Lake Cowdry and Lake Darling.

The spot along the Central Lakes Trail was the site of the drowning death of JaLysa Cook in April. Jasmine was a friend of JaLysa and had talked about visiting the site of her death and her burial site near Nelson, according to Jasmine’s mother, Sarah Block.

Other agencies involved include the FBI, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Family of friends of Jasmine also had searched areas where Jasmine may have gone. Those included Lake Burgen and Viking Speedway, both spots where Jasmine’s late father used to take her.

Another search is being organized by friends and family for Saturday, Aug. 12, beginning at 9 a.m. at Big Ole Central Park.