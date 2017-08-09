Law Enforcement Blotter: Tuesday, August 8

Burglary, cabin was broken into and looks like people attempted to take items but got spooked, items are in the yard, Farwell.

Suspicious activity, anonymous complainant had concerns about a couple vehicles at the park.

Suspicious activity, someone put a dead fish in their mailbox, Miltona.

Suspicious activity, two females just pulled up and stated they were looking for his son saying he has stolen their vehicle, Alex.

Littering complaint, two males and a female throwing beer bottles into the lake, occupants admitted to being at the access throwing rocks, no signs of alcohol and no bottles located at scene, Alex.

Theft, son stole comps anti anxiety meds and they have been having an argument, Miltona.

Public assist, client out of control, Alex.

Death investigation, 76-year-old male just passed away at his home from heart issues, Alex.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday, August 8

Gas leak, strong smell of gas, everyone evacuated until utility company arrives on scene.

Property damage crash, two vehicles, 50th Ave W/State Hwy 29 S.

Property damage crash, minor, State Hwy 29 S.

Criminal damage to property, tires were slashed.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Hit and run, Broadway St.

Child custody matter, reporting daughter missed her flight to Philadelphia and dad has questions about custody matters and daughter’s cell phone that he bought.

Check welfare of person, mother was yelling and pushing her 5-year-old old daughter against their vehicle, left the daughter in the lot and came back to get her, when employees addressed the situation she would not talk to them.

Theft, money out of her vehicle.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Public assist, comp has questions about a domestic that happened outside of Douglas County but he is not sure where.

Neighbor dispute, neighbor yelling at him about his dog.

Suspicious activity, comp stating someone threw something at his vehicle on Broadway.

Shooting complaint, comp stating she has been hearing someone target shooting to the north of her and she would like someone to check it out, unable to locate.

Public assist, comp was trying to get a vehicle home that he just bought and the wheel fell off.

Threats, comp stating his child’s mother’s boyfriend texted him threatening to bust his jaw.

