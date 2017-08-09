YMCA under temporary leadership

Bostron, who was with the Alexandria Y for three years, "really helped us stabilize our membership and grow our staff," said board chairman Katie Perry. "He also helped to establish Community Health and Wellness, a partnership between the YMCA and Knute Nelson."

As the second CEO at the local Y, which opened in 2010, Bostron was known for getting involved on the ground floor, greeting members at the front desk, teaching fitness classes and giving tours, said Jackie Peters, senior program director.

"That was a unique dynamic, that he'd make that personal connection," Peters said.

He also encouraged staff to retain members by engaging them, getting feedback, and using their first names, she said.

Reached at his new home, Bostron said he was proudest of building a team focused on customer service, as well as granting more authority to employees and stabilizing high employee turnover in the child-care wing.

The Y also teamed up with Knute Nelson to allow members and employees to use each other's facilities and is working on future collaboration, such as a satellite child-care site, he said.

For the time being, the Alexandria Y will share a CEO with the Fergus Falls YMCA. That director, Dennis Lipp, will spend one day a week in Alexandria, Perry said.

While having a CEO who is mostly off-site could prove problematic, Bostron said that Peters is well situated to handle issues that might arise in his absence.