Law Enforcement Blotter: Monday, August 7

Theft, money and pain meds stolen from vehicle while at work, Alex.

Attempted fraud/scam, name on the bank account has been changed, Alex.

Public assist, comp in the lobby with questions about an incident back in July regarding her neighbors.

Public assist, would like to talk to a deputy about a possible escort to a home, Alex.

Theft, comp believes person at his house to buy coat from Craigslist stole his lottery ticket, Osakis.

Public assist, would like DCSO to make suggestion on a safety procedure for active shooting situations for the summer camp, Alex.

Public assist, comp's boyfriend took her car a few days ago without permission and she would like someone to check this address for it before it is listed as stolen, Carlos.

Suicide threats, 14-year-old female on the trail, has threatened suicide in the past by pills, transported home.

Public assist, comp stating there were some kids standing on the side of the road stating they have been calling their mom for over an hour to have her pick them up from the river, Carlos.

Telephone calls/harassment, harassing text messages from her soon-to-be ex-boyfriend.

Suicide threats, comp stating her boyfriend grabbed a gun to move it off the couch and she was scared he was suicidal but then decided he wasn’t, Kensington.

Monday, August 7

Suspicious person, was picking up items from friend’s truck.

Theft, chopper taken from job site.

Suspicious activity, lost his checkbook and social security card and thinks it may have been stolen.

Property damage crash, minor, State Hwy 29 S.

Check welfare of person, male left Bethel Manor after falling on the sidewalk and scraping up hand and arm, was strongly encouraged to get medical attention but declined.

Criminal damage to property, mailbox was smashed.

Property damage crash, 7th Ave E/Broadway St.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Burning complaint, neighbors burn day and night, advised person one that someone needs to be present while burning, the fire was only smoldering.

Public assist, extra patrol request.

Theft, credit cards stolen.

Property damage crash, multi vehicle crash, unknown injuries, State Hwy 29 N.

Suspicious activity.

Fraud, scam phone call.

Check welfare of person, person has not shown up for Saturday and Sunday shifts and no one can get ahold of her, person one came home while officer was on scene, stated she did not think she was supposed to work.

Suspicious person, male party hanging around building, has clothes hanging on his car and has something plugged into the building outlet, living in his car, charging his phone at the building.

Public assist, would like someone to check her basement windows.

Check welfare of person, comp stating his daughter calls him almost every day between 5:15 and 6 p.m. and did not today, has been trying to call her and it goes right to voicemail, person one lost her phone today.

Suspicious activity, white vehicle sitting on side of road occupied by six kids, a female is sitting in the middle of the road blocking traffic, unable to locate.

Suspicious activity, male in the alley screaming on the phone, gone on arrival.

Public assist, comp drives semi and is wondering if he can park it on the street.

Suspicious activity, would like four kids to leave property of business.

Criminal damage to property, comp stating someone shot out his window on his Explorer this morning.

Juvenile trouble, comp stating there are some kids in front of the store with alcohol and they have a white BMW, no juveniles, no alcohol, no BMW.

Public assist, hearing noises in the house again.

