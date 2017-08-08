Meet the new Pet of the Week: Dex (w/video)

Dex is a 3 to 4 year old male Boxer and Doberman Pinscher mix.

The LAHS says, "Dex is one awesome dog! He enjoys going for walks, loves to meet new people and just seems to enjoy life." If you are interested in adopting Dex, call the LAHS at (320) 759-2260.

The LAHS animal shelter is open to the public Mondays and Wednesdays (noon to 6 p.m.), Thursdays and Fridays (noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at 3811 Nevada Street SW in Alexandria.