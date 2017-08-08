Search
    St. Cloud police: Man who punched another in face could face murder charge

    By Forum News Service on Aug 7, 2017 at 9:04 p.m.
    Travis Johnson

    ST. CLOUD — A St. Cloud man is being held facing a possible charge of second-degree murder after punching another man in an early Saturday morning confrontation.

    Travis Johnson, 21, punched 22-year-old Anthony Shriver of Waconia while walking home with a group of friends at about 2:30 a.m., according to a St. Cloud Police Department report.

    Police responded to the fight and took Johnson into custody, when he was cited for fifth-degree assault and released.

    Shriver, who showed no signs of physical injury, complained of a headache but was not treated at the scene.

    Hours later, paramedics were dispatched to Shriver’s home, where he was unconscious. He was declared dead at about 12:30 p.m. at his home.

    Johnson later turned himself in to police at about 11 p.m. He is being held at the Stearns County Jail.

    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
