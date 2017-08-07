Public assist, questions about a young deer alongside the road near Brandon, Garfield.

Check welfare of person, car is in the garage and nobody has seen or heard from him for a week, all OK, he was sleeping, Alex.

Burning complaint, comp passed by the junkyard and could see smoke rising from the inside, patrolled area, no smoke, Carlos.

Suspicious activity, male party speaks only Spanish, male said he told his wife to leave and all she is doing is crying, he's not sure what the issue is, argument with girlfriend over her staying in the country, both were instructed to resolve their issue peacefully, Nelson.

Check welfare of person, comp in lobby to speak to deputy to have his son checked on, person one located, Nelson.

Suspicious activity, kids fishing, Bike Trail/Lake Union.

Saturday, August 5

Suicide threats, comp stating that his son has called him saying that he is going to kill himself, he told his dad that he is not at his apartment and is driving around, subject located, agreed to go to ER for mental health eval.

Personal injury crash, rollover, DWI charges pending, Hoffman.

Fire, tow vehicle took down a wire that is sparking, Brandon.

Public assist, found neighbor wandering and isn't sure what to do with her, Evansville.

Public assist, complainant asked if she could be charged criminally for changing locks, Alex.

Public assist, comp saw a 2-year-old on a bike in the middle of the road, stopped and talked to grandma who was suppose to be watching him, states the grandma yelled at the older brother who is about 4 years old, comp would like a deputy to stop and have a chat with grandma or the parents, grandmother had just let the boys out to play and they immediately went to the driveway, she apologized and took full responsibility, Alex.

ATV complaint, yellow ATV/side-by-side tearing around town and in the ditches, almost crashed into a car in front of the supper club, person one arrested for third-degree DWI, Alex.

Public assist, comp has information/questions about a level-three sex offender but has no name or address, Brandon.

Public assist, question about the law regarding shooting in his area, a neighbor has been doing so and he is wondering if it is legal, Alex.

Personal injury crash, rollover, County Road 82, Brandon.

Suspicious activity, comp reporting small air balloon types floating around in the area, one landed on their property and they have it, said one almost landed on 82 and could cause an accident, Alex.

Door open, left the open sign on in the building and the door is unlocked, main door is secure, turned off the open sign and lights, Carlos.

Drunk driver complaint, unable to locate.

Sunday, August 6

Minor consumption, person one was found by security with beer, underage consumption, Forada.

Public assist, property issues, Alex.

Suspicious person, out with a couple of people in the pits at the fairgrounds, all OK, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, person one arrested for third-degree DWI.

Public assist, comp wants to report an assault that happened in Belgrade, advised to contact Stearns County.

Lost person, family has been looking for a child for the last half hour, child found safe, Carlos.

911 hangup, caller stated she wanted to report domestic violence, unable to locate, Evansville.

Public assist, comp states she drove by her 20 acres and someone has planted corn in their field, Alex.

Personal injury crash, two-vehicle, rollover, no one on scene, vehicle towed, Evansville.

Fire, propane grill on fire, spread to house, Garfield.

Suicide threats, female in gazebo outside behind the house, doesn't think that she will harm herself but isn't sure, admits to drinking today, transported person one to ER voluntary for mental health eval, Miltona.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday, August 4

Check welfare of person, person one left Bug-A-Boo approximately two hours ago and has not reached his destination yet, no reason to believe he is in danger, comp stated he wasn't overly intoxicated.

Property damage crash, rear ended, 22nd Ave E/Broadway St.

Suspicious activity, comp in lobby requesting to speak to officer about some suspicious text messaging her 17-year-old son received from a relative.

Personal injury crash, 22nd Ave E/Jefferson St.

Property damage crash, minor, Evergreen Ln SW.

Fraud, requesting to speak with an officer regarding threats he has been receiving.

Suspicious activity, ALP office has video footage of a suspicious male walking around their substation.

Criminal damage to property, porta potties were damaged.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Attempted fraud/scam, not out any money.

Harassment, comp states she is being harassed by one of the neighbors.

911 hangup, upon call back female wasn't able to talk to dispatch and hung up shortly after making contact.

Drug-related activity.

Theft, purse taken from car.

Saturday, August 5

Suspicious activity, comp states there are people by the garages, looks like they might be trying to break in, unable to locate any parties, nothing appeared to be damaged or tampered with.

Public assist, caller states neighbor is always burning stuff at his house, caller thinks it may be garbage and it's so bad that they can't have their windows open, no contact at residence, fire left unattended and burning paper, put fire out.

Public assist, comp states there were three people at his house last night and now he might be missing some items.

Property damage crash, minor, State Hwy 29 S.

Fraud, credit card fraud.

Property damage crash, 7th Ave E/S Mckay Ave.

Drug-related activity, employee has found some drug paraphernalia in a room.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Public assist, comp thinks she saw someone in her garage.

Suspicious activity, erratic acting male at the entrance on a bench, yelling at customers and making threatening gestures, person has a history of mental health issues, left area and was going home.

Public assist, comp would like to speak with an officer regarding his anxiety levels increasing.

Check welfare of person, comp reporting her 9-year-old son called and stated his father was drinking until he passed out, would like her son checked on, juvenile was fine, as was dad.

Violation of court order.

Suicide threat, reporting his friend is in Walmart buying OTC meds to take to kill himself.

Suspicious person.

Sunday, August 6

Public assist, male needed ride from hospital.

Suspicious activity, comp heard an explosion or a gunshot, drove around area, heard the noise, sounded like firework.

Public assist, comp in parking lot and asking male to leave and he won't.

Criminal damage to property, vehicle window smashed.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Property damage crash, minor, 50th Ave W.

Child endangerment, female walking with a small child and a dog down Nokomis, not paying attention to the child, person one stated that her son wandered towards the fog line while they were walking but she grabbed him.

Property damage crash, 8th Ave E/Nokomis St.

Personal injury crash, Runestone Dr.

Theft, left keys on lanyard outside, keys are gone but lanyard is there.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.