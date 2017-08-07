Police searching for suspect in robbery from ticket counter at Urbank baseball field
Urbank, Minn. --The Otter Tail County Sheriff's office is searching for a man who allegedly took a bag of cash from a ticket counter.
Authorities say it happened at the baseball field in Urbank, just west of Parkers Prairie on Saturday.
A man went up to the ticket counter and started talking to the volunteers before he grabbed their bag of cash and ran off.
People tried to chase him, but he got away.
He then got into a maroon Pontiac Grand Prix and headed west.
Police describe him as a black man in his 20s with a skinny build and some stubble on his face.
If anyone has any information, they're urged to call police.