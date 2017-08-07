Authorities say it happened at the baseball field in Urbank, just west of Parkers Prairie on Saturday.

A man went up to the ticket counter and started talking to the volunteers before he grabbed their bag of cash and ran off.

People tried to chase him, but he got away.

He then got into a maroon Pontiac Grand Prix and headed west.

Police describe him as a black man in his 20s with a skinny build and some stubble on his face.

If anyone has any information, they're urged to call police.