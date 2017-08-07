Updated: House catches fire near Garfield (w/video)

In a news release, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the fire spread from the grill near the house to the attic of the home of Jason and Tamara Hintermeister.

Everyone was able to get out of the house safely and the homeowner turned off the power but there was extensive smoke damage.

Brandon firefighters were called in for mutual aid and the Alexandria Fire Department also assisted as rain fell.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office was also on the scene.