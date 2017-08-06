House catches fire near Garfield (w/video)
Firefighters from Garfield, Brandon and Alexandria battled a house fire in the rain on Sunday.
The Garfield Fire Department responded to the call at 10775 Moe Hall Road NW about 6 p.m. A propane grill near the house was on fire and reportedly spread to the house, accordng to communications on the police scanner.
Everyone was able to get out of the house safely and the homeowner turned off the power.
Brandon firefighters were called in for mutual aid and the Alexandria Fire Department also assisted.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office was also on the scene.
More information will be printed as it becomes available.