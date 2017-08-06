Updated: Crash on County Road 82 results in one fatality
One woman is dead after a one-vehicle rollover on County Road 82 east of Brandon.
A news release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said deputies repsonded at 7:18 p.m. to County Road 82 and Sportman's Club Road and found that the victim was dead.
The name of the victim has not yet been released, pending notification of family. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey County for an autopsy.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Brandon Fire Department, and North Memorial ambulance.