    Updated: Crash on County Road 82 results in one fatality

    By Celeste Edenloff on Aug 5, 2017 at 8:49 p.m.
    1 / 3
    One person died in a crash on County Road 82 near Brandon. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press) 2 / 3
    The vehicle ended up on its side after rolling over on County Road 82 east of Brandon. Brandon firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)3 / 3

    One woman is dead after a one-vehicle rollover on County Road 82 east of Brandon. 

    A news release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said deputies repsonded at 7:18 p.m.  to County Road 82 and Sportman's Club Road and found that the victim was dead.

    The name of the victim has not yet been released, pending notification of family. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey County for an autopsy. 

    The Douglas County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Brandon Fire Department, and North Memorial ambulance.

    Celeste Edenloff

    Celeste Edenloff, a reporter for the Echo Press, has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area since 1997. She worked for the Echo Press as a reporter from May of 1999 to February 2011, and is happy to be back and once again sharing the stories of the people in this community. Besides being a reporter, Celeste is a certified fitness instructor and enjoys teaching bootcamp classes through Snap Fitness. She also enjoys running and has participated in more than 170 races with her husband, Al, covering the 5K, 10K, 10-mile and half-marathon (13.1 mile) distances.

     

    cedenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1242
