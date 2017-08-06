Updated: Community leader dies in crash on County Road 82

She was Arlene Adelle Bosek, 79, of Alexandria.

Douglas County sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at 7:18 p.m. on County Road 82 and Sportman's Club Road. Bosek died at the scene.

Her body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey County for an autopsy.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Brandon Fire Department and North Memorial ambulance.

Bosek was in charge of several community events over the years, including the annual Senior Fishing Day. She received the Douglas County Outstanding Senior Citizen Award in 2014 and the Sertoma Service to Mankind Award in 2009.

She was involved in Viking Sportsmen, senior companionship programs, the Relay for Life, VFW, the Lions Club, the Eagles, First Lutheran Church, the Douglas County Hospital, 4-H, Boy and Girl Scouts, and many others.

News Editor Al Edenloff contributed to this story.