    There's still plenty of time for festival fun w/ video

    By Celeste Edenloff Today at 12:44 p.m.
    The streets were crowded Saturday afternoon for the annual Brandon SummerFest parade. (Celeste Edenloff | Echo Press) 2 / 2

    There is still plenty of time to get in on festival action. The hardest choice will be deciding which town to go to - Brandon, Forada or Parkers Prairie. 

    Here's the schedule of events for the remainder of the day today, Saturday, Aug. 5, and tomorrow, Sunday, Aug. 6. 

    SummerFest in Brandon

    Saturday, August 5

    1 p.m. Youth selfie scavenger hunt in Memorial Park

    1-5 p.m. Bounce houses and water wars at Memorial Park

    1 p.m. Ladies sand volleyball tournament. To register, call 701-866-8896.

    1:30 p.m. Kids pedal pull on Front Street, free

    1:30 p.m. Pine Ridge Golf Scramble. Call Pine Ridge to sign up, $20 entry fee

    2-4:30 p.m. Bingo by Brandon Lions Club, Lions Park

    4:15 p.m. Legion flag raising at Lions Park

    4:45-7 p.m. Brandon Lions Club fish fry dinner at Lions Park, $11 for adults and $5 for children age 12 and under

    8 p.m.-12 a.m. Street dance, music provided by the band BLT. Age 21 and up, free.

    8 p.m.-11 p.m. Street dance

    Dusk: Fireworks at Brandon Cemetery

    Sunday, August 6

    8:30 a.m.–noon: Men’s Round Table pancake breakfast at St. Ann’s Catholic Church

    Softball and volleyball tournaments resume

    Forada Days

    Saturday, August 5

    1 p.m. Grand parade, with registration at 11a.m. Grand marshals are Bubba and Cheri Piekarski

    Following the parade: Performances by Alexandria Aces, Johari Tribe dancers and Shriners on Main Street

    Bingo inside City Hall

    2-4 p.m. Clueless the Balloon Twister and friendship bracelets next to Toby's Park

    2-4 p.m. Face painting by Hannah at Toby's Park

    2:30 p.m. Forada Fire Department water wars at the fire hall

    2:30-4 p.m. Live performance by Missy

    3 p.m. Bike drawings at the fire hall

    3-5 p.m. Pig races at Toby's Park, $1 admission, $20 to sponsor a pig.

    5 p.m. Lion’s raffle on Main Street

    5:30-6:30 p.m. Dan Lee Hypnosis on Main Street

    8 p.m. Street dance on Main Street with performance by Contention

    The Nirvana tribute band Lithium will close out the night

    Fireworks

    Sunday, August 6

    8 a.m.-noon: Forada First Responder breakfast at the fire hall, with pancakes, french toast, eggs and sausage

    Parkers Prairie’s 44th Annual Fall Festival

    Saturday, Aug. 5

    1 p.m. Archery and tomahawk throwing, city park

    2 p.m. Live music - Loose Change Band

    2 p.m. Volleyball tourney at the softball field

    3 p.m. Kiddie parade with a “Trolls” Theme

    4 p.m. Slowest bicycle race

    5 p.m. Live music - Kris Tyrdik

    7 p.m. Burnout contest

    9 p.m.-1 a.m. Live music - Jesse Cain

    Sunday, Aug. 6

    7-11 a.m. Boy Scout pancake breakfast

    8 a.m. Open classic vehicle show

    9:30 a.m. Community worship service at city park

    10 a.m. Crafters and retailers in the park

    11 a.m. Helicopter rides

    Noon Parade

    1 p.m. Water balloon wars

    2 p.m. Pedal tractor pull

    2 p.m. Live music - Short on Cash

    4 p.m. Fire department water wars

    Celeste Edenloff

    cedenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1242
