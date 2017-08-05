There's still plenty of time for festival fun w/ video

Here's the schedule of events for the remainder of the day today, Saturday, Aug. 5, and tomorrow, Sunday, Aug. 6.

Saturday, August 5

1 p.m. Youth selfie scavenger hunt in Memorial Park

1-5 p.m. Bounce houses and water wars at Memorial Park

1 p.m. Ladies sand volleyball tournament. To register, call 701-866-8896.

1:30 p.m. Kids pedal pull on Front Street, free

1:30 p.m. Pine Ridge Golf Scramble. Call Pine Ridge to sign up, $20 entry fee

2-4:30 p.m. Bingo by Brandon Lions Club, Lions Park

4:15 p.m. Legion flag raising at Lions Park

4:45-7 p.m. Brandon Lions Club fish fry dinner at Lions Park, $11 for adults and $5 for children age 12 and under

8 p.m.-12 a.m. Street dance, music provided by the band BLT. Age 21 and up, free.

8 p.m.-11 p.m. Street dance

Dusk: Fireworks at Brandon Cemetery

Sunday, August 6

8:30 a.m.–noon: Men’s Round Table pancake breakfast at St. Ann’s Catholic Church

Softball and volleyball tournaments resume

Saturday, August 5

1 p.m. Grand parade, with registration at 11a.m. Grand marshals are Bubba and Cheri Piekarski

Following the parade: Performances by Alexandria Aces, Johari Tribe dancers and Shriners on Main Street

Bingo inside City Hall

2-4 p.m. Clueless the Balloon Twister and friendship bracelets next to Toby's Park

2-4 p.m. Face painting by Hannah at Toby's Park

2:30 p.m. Forada Fire Department water wars at the fire hall

2:30-4 p.m. Live performance by Missy

3 p.m. Bike drawings at the fire hall

3-5 p.m. Pig races at Toby's Park, $1 admission, $20 to sponsor a pig.

5 p.m. Lion’s raffle on Main Street

5:30-6:30 p.m. Dan Lee Hypnosis on Main Street

8 p.m. Street dance on Main Street with performance by Contention

The Nirvana tribute band Lithium will close out the night

Fireworks

Sunday, August 6

8 a.m.-noon: Forada First Responder breakfast at the fire hall, with pancakes, french toast, eggs and sausage

Parkers Prairie’s 44th Annual Fall Festival

Saturday, Aug. 5

1 p.m. Archery and tomahawk throwing, city park

2 p.m. Live music - Loose Change Band

2 p.m. Volleyball tourney at the softball field

3 p.m. Kiddie parade with a “Trolls” Theme

4 p.m. Slowest bicycle race

5 p.m. Live music - Kris Tyrdik

7 p.m. Burnout contest

9 p.m.-1 a.m. Live music - Jesse Cain

Sunday, Aug. 6

7-11 a.m. Boy Scout pancake breakfast

8 a.m. Open classic vehicle show

9:30 a.m. Community worship service at city park

10 a.m. Crafters and retailers in the park

11 a.m. Helicopter rides

Noon Parade

1 p.m. Water balloon wars

2 p.m. Pedal tractor pull

2 p.m. Live music - Short on Cash

4 p.m. Fire department water wars