There's still plenty of time for festival fun w/ video
There is still plenty of time to get in on festival action. The hardest choice will be deciding which town to go to - Brandon, Forada or Parkers Prairie.
Here's the schedule of events for the remainder of the day today, Saturday, Aug. 5, and tomorrow, Sunday, Aug. 6.SummerFest in Brandon
Saturday, August 5
1 p.m. Youth selfie scavenger hunt in Memorial Park
1-5 p.m. Bounce houses and water wars at Memorial Park
1 p.m. Ladies sand volleyball tournament. To register, call 701-866-8896.
1:30 p.m. Kids pedal pull on Front Street, free
1:30 p.m. Pine Ridge Golf Scramble. Call Pine Ridge to sign up, $20 entry fee
2-4:30 p.m. Bingo by Brandon Lions Club, Lions Park
4:15 p.m. Legion flag raising at Lions Park
4:45-7 p.m. Brandon Lions Club fish fry dinner at Lions Park, $11 for adults and $5 for children age 12 and under
8 p.m.-12 a.m. Street dance, music provided by the band BLT. Age 21 and up, free.
8 p.m.-11 p.m. Street dance
Dusk: Fireworks at Brandon Cemetery
Sunday, August 6
8:30 a.m.–noon: Men’s Round Table pancake breakfast at St. Ann’s Catholic Church
Softball and volleyball tournaments resumeForada Days
Saturday, August 5
1 p.m. Grand parade, with registration at 11a.m. Grand marshals are Bubba and Cheri Piekarski
Following the parade: Performances by Alexandria Aces, Johari Tribe dancers and Shriners on Main Street
Bingo inside City Hall
2-4 p.m. Clueless the Balloon Twister and friendship bracelets next to Toby's Park
2-4 p.m. Face painting by Hannah at Toby's Park
2:30 p.m. Forada Fire Department water wars at the fire hall
2:30-4 p.m. Live performance by Missy
3 p.m. Bike drawings at the fire hall
3-5 p.m. Pig races at Toby's Park, $1 admission, $20 to sponsor a pig.
5 p.m. Lion’s raffle on Main Street
5:30-6:30 p.m. Dan Lee Hypnosis on Main Street
8 p.m. Street dance on Main Street with performance by Contention
The Nirvana tribute band Lithium will close out the night
Fireworks
Sunday, August 6
8 a.m.-noon: Forada First Responder breakfast at the fire hall, with pancakes, french toast, eggs and sausage
Parkers Prairie’s 44th Annual Fall Festival
Saturday, Aug. 5
1 p.m. Archery and tomahawk throwing, city park
2 p.m. Live music - Loose Change Band
2 p.m. Volleyball tourney at the softball field
3 p.m. Kiddie parade with a “Trolls” Theme
4 p.m. Slowest bicycle race
5 p.m. Live music - Kris Tyrdik
7 p.m. Burnout contest
9 p.m.-1 a.m. Live music - Jesse Cain
Sunday, Aug. 6
7-11 a.m. Boy Scout pancake breakfast
8 a.m. Open classic vehicle show
9:30 a.m. Community worship service at city park
10 a.m. Crafters and retailers in the park
11 a.m. Helicopter rides
Noon Parade
1 p.m. Water balloon wars
2 p.m. Pedal tractor pull
2 p.m. Live music - Short on Cash
4 p.m. Fire department water wars