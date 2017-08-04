Search
    Child missing in river in St. Cloud dies

    By Forum News Service Today at 3:55 p.m.

    ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A 7-year-old boy died after he was reported missing in the Mississippi River in a St. Cloud park on Friday afternoon.

    Authorities were dispatched around noon Aug. 4 to Riverside Park, across the river from St. Cloud State University.

    Crews in a St. Cloud Fire Department boat found the boy near the shoreline and life-saving efforts began, according to the St. Cloud Police Department’s Twitter account. The boy was then transported to a St. Cloud hospital.

    The boy was pronounced dead at 12:28 p.m. His identity has not yet been released.

    Foul play has been initially ruled out, police said.

