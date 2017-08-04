Child missing in river in St. Cloud dies

Authorities were dispatched around noon Aug. 4 to Riverside Park, across the river from St. Cloud State University.

Crews in a St. Cloud Fire Department boat found the boy near the shoreline and life-saving efforts began, according to the St. Cloud Police Department’s Twitter account. The boy was then transported to a St. Cloud hospital.

The boy was pronounced dead at 12:28 p.m. His identity has not yet been released.

Foul play has been initially ruled out, police said.