"What we are really looking for is people with strong attitudes who can deliver great customer experience in this store," he said. "A lot of those qualities are a lot more important than the paper that says they have a degree."

As of 2015, there were 30 million "good jobs" in the U.S. that did not require a bachelor's degree, compared with 36 million jobs that needed a four-year diploma, according to a study from Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workforce. North Dakota had about 100,000 good non-B.A. jobs. North Dakota ranked the ninth most likely place in the U.S. where a worker without a B.A. could get a good job. Minnesota ranked sixth while South Dakota was 17th.

"North Dakota is looking quite well through that lens," said Jeff Strohl, director of research for the center.

Study breakdown

The study, in partnership with JPMorgan Chase, was meant to investigate the impact of economic changes in hiring non-B.A. workers, according to a release from Georgetown.

"Good jobs" are defined in the study as full-time jobs in which a person under the age of 45 made an annual income of $35,000, the study stated. At least 16 million people in the U.S. made more than $50,000.

Though good non-B.A. jobs have grown from 27 million in 2015, so has the number of jobs that require at least a bachelor's degree. The percentage of non-B.A. jobs has shrunk from 60 percent in 1991 to 45 percent in 2015, with the largest drop in jobs available to those who only have a high school diploma—28 percent in 1991 to 18 percent in 2015. The percentage of jobs that require at least some college or an associate degree was down in the same time period by 3 percent.

Strohl attributed that to a decline in manufacturing jobs, among other reasons. Advancements in technology also have reduced the need for workers in some industries, such as manufacturing.

Non-B.A. workers still make up 64 percent of all U.S. employees—in 2015, there were 123 million workers between ages 25 to 64 in the U.S. economy.

"Manufacturing might have just been a historic blip, where we are now shifting over to skilled services," Strohl said. "In 10 years from now, we might see that the skilled services may have found their niche."

North Dakota jobs

The change in trends by state won't be available until Georgetown releases its "Good Jobs that pay without a B.A." website this fall, but about 73 percent of the 2016 job openings in North Dakota required an associate degree or less, according to Job Service North Dakota.

"We have a lot of good-paying jobs for workers without a bachelor's degree," said Keith Reitmeier, the eastern region director for Job Service.

North Dakota had 12,159 online job openings at the end of July with a 2.3 percent seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in June, tying with Colorado for the lowest in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Reitmeier listed off a range of jobs that don't require a B.A., from medical careers to construction workers to retail to the mining and oil industries.

"You can have a high school degree and make $68,000 for a wholesale company," he said.

He did warn non-B.A. jobs may be filled with those who have a college education.

"If you have some college, that is going to give you a better chance at that job," he said.

Paper vs. experience

Heintz said he started part time at Scheels when he was in college, and he has worked with the company for 19 years.

The thought that everyone needs a bachelor's degree to get a good job is not necessarily true, Heintz said.

"I think the experience pays more dividends than the piece of paper, quite honestly," he said. "There are a lot of smart people that haven't gone to school."

Scheels is willing to train its employees in various aspects, from handling customers to the business side of ordering products and running a store, Heintz said, adding the store, which has almost 200 employees in Grand Forks, does a large amount of training before sales representatives hit the floor.

Some skills can't be learned in a classroom, like going beyond what is expected of customer service, Heintz said.

"That's kind of our culture as an organization," he said of teaching employees to handle customers. "There are plenty of people in the organization that have spent their time within the stores and probably have more wisdom and experience than those with a degree."