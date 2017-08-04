Get your water checked at upcoming clinic
Residents can get their water tested for free at an upcoming water clinic at the end of the month.
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District will host a Nitrate Testing Clinic on Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their office at 900 Robert Street in Alexandria, behind McDonald's north.
To take your sample, run your cold tap for five to 10 minutes before collecting about one cup of water in a double plastic baggies or a clean jar. The water needs to be collected within one day of the inspection and kept cool.
Water testing will not be available this year at the Douglas County Fair.
For more information, call 320-763-1991, ext. 3 or visit www.douglasswcd.com.