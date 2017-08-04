Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Get your water checked at upcoming clinic

    By Celeste Edenloff Today at 8:45 a.m.

    Residents can get their water tested for free at an upcoming water clinic at the end of the month.

    Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District will host a Nitrate Testing Clinic on Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their office at 900 Robert Street in Alexandria, behind McDonald's north.

    To take your sample, run your cold tap for five to 10 minutes before collecting about one cup of water in a double plastic baggies or a clean jar. The water needs to be collected within one day of the inspection and kept cool.

    Water testing will not be available this year at the Douglas County Fair.

    For more information, call 320-763-1991, ext. 3 or visit www.douglasswcd.com.

    Explore related topics:Newswater testingDouglas Soil and Water Conservation DistrictNitrate Testing Clinicfree water test
    Celeste Edenloff

    Celeste Edenloff, a reporter for the Echo Press, has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area since 1997. She worked for the Echo Press as a reporter from May of 1999 to February 2011, and is happy to be back and once again sharing the stories of the people in this community. Besides being a reporter, Celeste is a certified fitness instructor and enjoys teaching bootcamp classes through Snap Fitness. She also enjoys running and has participated in more than 170 races with her husband, Al, covering the 5K, 10K, 10-mile and half-marathon (13.1 mile) distances.

     

    cedenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1242
    Advertisement