Both tornadoes were classified as the least-serious EF-0 tornado on the Enhanced Fujita Damage Scale.

In Carlos, a tornado with a path of about five miles long and reaching wind speeds as high as 85 mph touched down at about 6 p.m. July 17 northeast of Carlos. Surrounding areas such as Todd County also experienced high intensity weather that night. No one in Carlos or surrounding counties was harmed as a result of the storms.

In Brandon, Scott Plaster was away when a tornado crossed the north end of Whiskey Lake heading east along County Road 58 NW near his home and transmission repair shop. A big box elder tree was pulled up by the roots in his yard, but none of his buildings received any damage. His home is surrounded by large farm fields.

"I've talked to all the neighbors after it happened and everybody had branches and trees here and there but nothing too bad," he said.

While other storms have downed trees and damaged property in Douglas County this summer, the July 17 storm is the only one to produce confirmed tornadoes, the first ones in Douglas County since 2015.

Todd Krause of the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities explained that the storms were of the lowest ranking on the scale gauged based upon wind speeds. Even so, he said, EF-O tornadoes have the potential to inflict serious damage.

Tom Hawley and David Schuneman, who have a cabin north of Carlos on Lone Oak Drive experienced some of this damage on their property that night. The couple, out of town on the night of the storm, came back to their lake place to find 50-100 trees down on the property and the surrounding land a disheveled mess. The cabin was left unscathed.

Carlos Creek Winery and others in the surrounding area also reported significant storm damage.

Krause said the storm likely stretched from Mount Carmel Road in Carlos to the cabin on Lone Oak Drive. The key indicator to him and his colleagues as to the severity of the storm, he said, was the overall pattern of damage.

"The trees on the property had a convergent pattern," Krause said. "Meaning, on all sides of the tornado they were pointing inward toward a central point of circulation."

Hawley said the scattered trees created a three-day cleanup job for him and friends and family.

"We're just thankful no one was hurt. Trees, they'll grow back," he said.

Ryan Skillings, public works superintendent for the city of Brandon, lives west of Whiskey Lake. He was home at the time of the storm, and lost power for about a half hour.

"It was really windy and it was kind of like a weird color outside," he said. "I'd opened the door and was curious because it was sounding a little funny out there."

While they received no damage to their home, a 30-foot pine tree snapped halfway up, he said.

Tornadoes this decade in Douglas County

July 17, 2017 - both EF-0. One northeast of Brandon, the other crossed Lake Carlos.

May 16, 2015 - EF-0 - open field south of Osakis.

June 19, 2014 - EF- 0 - fields near Kensington, watched by the Kensington Fire Department.

April 21, 2012 - EF-0 - between Farwell and Holmes City, damaged two barns.

August 7, 2010 - EF-1 - began in Grant County and ended near Evansville.

July 22, 2010 - EF-1 - 4 miles south of Brandon; barn, sheds destroyed

June 16, 2010 - EF-1 in Douglas County, but intensified to EF-4 in Otter Tail County, killing a 78 year old woman and destroying homes, a church and a high school.

Source: National Weather Service