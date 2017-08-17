Search
    Downtown eyed for veteran's memorial

    By Celeste Edenloff Today at 3:49 p.m.
    A tank at the Veterans of Foreign War along County Road 82 in Alexandria may move to a proposed new Veterans Memorial Park in Alexandria. A committee has formed and is looking into creating the new park. (Jeff Beach | Echo Press)

    It looks like Alexandria is going to be joining the cities of Brandon, Osakis, Long Prairie and Elbow Lake in honoring local veterans.

    Gabe Pipo, Veteran's Memorial Committee chairman, spoke before the Douglas County commissioners at their regular meeting Tuesday morning. There was no action taken as Pipo was just there to present some preliminary information and ask for the commissioners support, as well as input.

    In a letter to the board, Pipo said that in June, the Veteran's of Foreign War, Post 936, voted to form a committee to research and began the process of establishing a Veteran's Memorial Park in Alexandria.

    At the meeting, he said that the city has offered a location and that the committee is zeroing in on it.

    "We can't make it public at this point," Pipo told commissioners, but he said that the committee wanted a location that was centrally located, had high visibility and easy access to the downtown area.

    He said a downtown location would be better because it would be a "tourist location."

    Pipo told the commissioners that a tank at the VFW could move to the memorial location and be restored to its original color. In addition, he said, a jet aircraft and other artifacts are available as well.

    Pipo also noted that veterans around the county appreciate the Veteran's Memorial put up on the courthouse property several years ago.

    At this time, he said, the committee was not asking the county for any money, but would appreciate ideas from the commissioners.

    "We are looking forward to more information coming forward in the future,"Douglas County Chairman Jim Stratton said.

