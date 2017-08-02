Group aims to build garages for special needs housing

Friends of Nordic Meadow is trying to avoid that situation again this winter. The group is working toward a goal to build an eight-unit garage structure to ensure safety and security for the tenants.

"It's just trying to take a vulnerable population and make their life a little safer," said Bob Friederichs, Friends of Nordic Meadow board member.

In order to live in the Nordic Meadow apartments, a person must have some kind of special need and a very low income, Friederichs said.

The apartments developed through the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development provide only the bare necessities. In other words, no garages.

The nonprofit organization plans to build one garage stall for resident storage space for the 15-unit apartment complex, with the other seven spaces being for cars. Two spaces will be larger for handicap accessible vans. Not every apartment needs its own garage, Friends of Nordic Meadow said.

Their goal is to have the foundation ready to go by early August for the Alexandria Technical and Community College carpentry program to start building the garage structure - free of charge.

"They'll do all the construction," said Richard Hardine, a volunteer who has a background of more than 20 years in construction management.

Friederichs, an economics teacher at Alex Tech, said the garage construction will provide a real life project for the carpentry students, who normally start by building small storage sheds.

Many community businesses have already contributed to the project by donating services, or offering discounts on supplies.

The group now has less than $30,000 to go to cover the estimated $70,000 cost for materials.

One tenant named Matthew, who loves politics, even wrote a letter to President Donald Trump, remembering a promise to donate his salary. President Trump already has donated his first and second quarter salaries.

"I would like to request your consideration for our project in our community for our independent living. It is a very worthy cause and we are a small nonprofit with limited funds trying to make a big difference," Matthew said in his letter to Trump.

Barb Friederichs, Bob's wife, and co-chair of Friends of Nordic Meadow, recalled the smile on Matthew's face as they mailed the letter. He knew the White House address, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20500, off the top of his head, and he's looking forward to a response

The Friederichs have had a heart for people with special needs for years beginning with their kids and several family members. The Nordic Meadow apartments have provided an avenue for them to help people as they joined a core group of volunteers to get the Nordic Meadow projects going.

They asked Hardine, a long time friend, to help with the original building of the HUD apartments that opened in 2011.

Hardine has stuck with it ever since volunteering with planning and fundraising.

The Nordic Meadow apartments were built through the Friends of Nordic Meadow partnering with Accessible Space Inc. in 2011. Accessible Space Inc. specializes in organizing the construction and planning of accessible HUD homes like the Nordic Meadow Apartments. The Friends of Nordic Meadow organization was created by the core group of local organizers, including the Friederichs, to ensure a safe and healthy "neighborhood" for residents as explained by the group in a letter.

How to help

Donations for the Nordic Meadow garage project can be sent to Friends of Nordic Meadow, 410 34th Ave E, Alexandria, MN 56308.

For more information, call Friends of Nordic Meadow at 320-766-6107