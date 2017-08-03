L'Homme Dieu to get permanent boat decontamination station

The hope is to have the infrastructure installed by the end of next month, according to Dave Rush, Douglas County Land and Resource Management director.

"We will hopefully be able to do a test run in September and then have it up and running by next year," he said.

The cost of the unit is roughly $24,000, which Rush told Douglas County Commissioners at its Tuesday morning meeting will be paid for with the county's Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Aid. The state provides about $10 million to counties each year and this year, Douglas County received roughly $265,000. He said there wouldn't be any "county dollars" spent on the project.

The creation of this permanent decontamination unit falls within the objective of the AIS Prevention Plan, he said.

The county owns three mobile decontamination units purchased between 2011 and 2015. The most recent cost of the one of those units, said Rush, was $20,250. Additionally, the mobile units require a truck to haul them. Maintenance cost of those units would be higher than a stationary unit due to the trucks, fuel and tires for the trailer.

"There are a lot bigger expenses with the mobile unit," Rush said. "For almost the same price, we can put a permanent station in."

The units are typically mobile self-contained, high-pressure, high-heat washing units that allow authorities to decontaminate watercraft at public accesses without allowing any of the wash water to run off. There isn't a need to worry about water run off with a stationary unit, however, as it has its own well.

Rush said his office chose the Kruegers Creek access because of how busy it is and that staff from the Department of Natural Resources will help the county work that access.

L'Homme Dieu is one of 34 bodies of water in Douglas County infested with zebra mussels. The bodies of water include two unnamed rivers and two unnamed lakes. There are four lakes invested with Eurasian watermilfoil, including L'Homme Dieu, Carlos, Oscar and Round.

The invasive species can harm the habitat for native species and cause problems for boaters.

Rush said 18 people work three mobile units on roughly 25 accesses per day and even though aquatic invasive species such as zebra mussels are still around, the decontamination units are helping.

"What we need to do is change peoples' behaviors," he said. "It is really difficult to stop it (invasive species), but this is doing a good job at slowing it down."