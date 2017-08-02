He never dreamed he would have the opportunity to become the Lodge Chief for the Pa-Hin Lodge No. 27, which serves four states and 76 counties. And he never imagined he would get to attend the National Scout Jamboree in West Virginia and work with the Secret Service on crowd control because the president of the United States was also going to be at the Jamboree.

But the 17-year-old from Alexandria, who is the son of Chris Schroeder and Rob Schroeder, both of Alexandria, has been there, done that and is still doing it.

Schroeder, a member of Alexandria Troop 412, recently returned from a road trip to West Virginia to attend the National Scout Jamboree, drawing an estimated 40,000 Boy Scouts.

The Jamboree has been making news headlines because of President Donald Trump's speech on Monday, July 24.

According to media reports, Trump's address included digs at former President Barack Obama, former secretary of state and Trump's opponent in the 2016 election Hillary Clinton, news media and the issue of fake news, and people the president believes aren't being loyal enough.

Michael Surbaugh, the head of Boy Scouts of America later posted an apology on the group's website to "those in our Scouting family who were offended by the political rhetoric."

For Schroeder, it didn't matter what his political views are, he just "thought it was cool" to be able to get to see the president of the United States.

"I may not always agree with him," Schroeder said. "But I still got to see the president of the United States and that was awesome."

Schroeder actually got to work with the Secret Service on crowd control the day the president visited.

"I didn't get to see him (President Trump) up close, but I got to see him on stage," said Schroeder. "They pretty much kept everyone away. He was in and out of there in probably 45 minutes."

Schroeder said it was interesting after the president's speech how some media outlets changed things. He said he saw and read posts on social media and that some outlets only took snippets or parts of Trump's speech and that the president actually shared a good message.

"He said if you work hard, you can achieve your dreams," Schroeder said. "That was a good message."

American Indian Village

While at the National Jamboree, Schroeder said he got to work in the American Indian Village where he was able to teach others about Native American history including the Shawnee Indian Tribe, which used to live in that area of West Virginia before they were forced to move. He also said he taught people about powwows.

Schroeder said he likes Native American culture, including dance events and has been to and participated in powwows before.

"I am really into history and Native American history is living history and I like to see how it changes," he said.

During a powwow, he said, it is harder for someone to participate if they don't know what they are doing. He said you have to learn to do it right and not offensively.

Staying involved

Schroeder made the trip with two friends from Scouting, Andrew Fugleberg from Fargo, North Dakota, and Ryan Hansen from Fergus Falls,

The three young men left for the Jamboree on July 13 and returned home July 29.

Schroeder said he met many other Boy Scouts from all over the country as well as international Scouts. He said it was very interesting to see how and what other troops do in other states. He said there are definitely some differences, including how troops are set up and the different officers they have.

Schroeder, who will be a senior this fall at Alexandria Area High School, has achieved the Boy Scouts highest rank of Eagle Scout. However, that doesn't mean he is done with scouting.

"I don't see myself stopping anytime soon," he said. "I plan to volunteer and will continue as long as I can."

As for those who are thinking about joining the Boy Scout organization, Schroeder shared some advice: "If that's what you want, do it. And don't give up."