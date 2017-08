Delila Gerdes, 4, of Alexandria, was one of the winners of a new bike at Tuesday's Community Night Out in Alexandria's City Park. Delila was with her grandmother, Laurie Wolf. (Jeff Beach | Echo Press)

Delila Gerdes rode away a winner at the annual Community Night Out on Tuesday in Alexandria's City Park.

Delila, 4, was one of the lucky winners of a new bike at the event that brings police officers, firefighters and other community resource group out to meet and mingle with the public.