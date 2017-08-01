Expect Douglas County vacation rental rules in 2018

Douglas County Land and Resource Manager Dave Rush presented a report, along with recommendations, to the board from a recently formed committee — the Douglas County Private Vacation Rental Work Group — at the regular county board meeting Tuesday morning.

Rush wants the group, or a smaller version of the group, to look at putting together ordinances that would be brought to the board at a later date. He said the goal is to have something in place for the 2018 rental season.

Recommendations

In the 14-page document created by the group, many issues were covered including noise, trespassing, campfires and more.

The group, in its report, listed six recommendations for the board to consider:

• Basic standards for health and safety and controls to address nuisance issues should be enforced through the licensing of private vacation rental properties.

• Definitions should be added to county public health and zoning ordinances to include vacation home rental, thereby making the use subject to applicable standards.

• The minimum requirements found in Horizon Public Health Lodging Ordinance should adequately address most health and safety concerns related to vacation rental, and should be amended to address capacity and sanitation issues specific to this use.

• The nuisance issues related to parking, noise, and trespass should be addressed through the zoning ordinance. These standards would include a minimum number of on-site parking spaces, quiet hours, and clear delineation of rental property boundaries.

• Rental management standards should require owners or managers to be informed and locally available, as well as to proactively communicate with renters, neighbors, and county agencies to ensure the vacation rental is operated in compliance with state and local regulations while maintaining a positive relationship with neighboring homeowners.

• Enforcement should hold rental property owners and managers responsible for guest conduct. Enforcement measures should be clearly defined in ordinances, and the severity should increase with repeated violations.

Noise is No. 1

Rush said noise is probably the No. 1 complaint when it comes to private rental properties, which are more commonly referred to as vacation rental by owner or VRBO, and that there are noise regulations, but that there are not ordinances that deal with annoyances or parking and trespassing for VRBOs. He said there are regulations in place for health and safety concerns, but that they don't fit the definitions of these rentals.

"We need to make some changes to include VRBOs," Rush told the commissioners.

Although members of the group didn't necessarily agree on putting a permitting process in place, Rush said they did agree that there could be a licensing process.

Douglas County Attorney Chad Larson said that from a legal standpoint, he has no issues. He advised the commissioners to "hammer it out in an ordinance," instead of a permitting process. His recommendation was to put something together through a licensing process.

Licenses don't require public hearings, whereas permits do, according to Larson.

There are more than 70 VRBOs that the county knows of and that would mean more than 70 public hearings.

"The public may get frustrated, as well as owners," he said. "There would be unnecessary hoops to go through."

Committee representation

The group was formed by the Douglas County Board in response to concerns raised by lakeshore property owners and lake associations, according to the report presented by Rush.

The purpose of the group was to define what a private vacation home rental is; consider the benefits and issues that arise; examine what rules, standards and policies exist for addressing the identified issues; and provide a recommendation for a course of action to the commissioners.

Rush said the group has had four meetings to date and that a cross section of people are represented. There are lakeshore owners; a lakeshore owner who is an attorney; a member of the Douglas County Lakes Association; a real estate agent and a real estate attorney; member of the planning commission; a resort owner; county attorney and sheriff; and representatives from the tourism/hospitality association, public health and county board. Rush is also a member of the group. He said that although it wasn't specified in the report, some members of the group own or manage vacation rentals, some live directly next to a rental and almost all have actually used a vacation rental, which is more commonly referred to as a VRBO or vacation rental by owner.