Man run over by vehicle on Minnesota farm

According to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary investigation indicates Randy Oletzke, 59, died as a result of being run over by a vehicle at the farm residence about four miles southeast of Franklin in south-central Minnesota.

The Sheriff’s Office received the 911 call at around 9:14 p.m. Friday. When officers first arrived, they saw Oletzke’s body lying adjacent to the driveway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle also lived at the residence, according to the report.

Oletzke’s body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Fairfax Police Department assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the scene. Franklin Ambulance and North Ambulance-Redwood Falls were also dispatched.