Deputies went on the lake with a boat and located the animal, which is described as a mostly white female Springer Spaniel, about five years old, with black coloring on its head and back end.

The dog was located 200 feet from the north shore – about a quarter mile from the boat access – in about six feet of water.

It had a rope and boat anchor attached to it, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

It was brought to the Humane Society of Kandiyohi and Meeker Counties to see if there was any kind of identifying chip in it, but none was found.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation and asks anyone that has information concerning the case to contact the Sheriff’s Office.