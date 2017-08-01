Search
    Dog with anchor tied to it found dead in central Minnesota lake

    By Forum News Service Today at 4:17 p.m.

    WILLMAR, Minn.  – A dog with a boat anchor tied to it was found dead Tuesday morning floating in a central Minnesota  lake.

    The discovery was reported at 8:50 a.m. when the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office got a call that a dead dog was seen floating on Point Lake, several miles north of Willmar.

    Deputies went on the lake with a boat and located the animal, which is described as a mostly white female Springer Spaniel, about five years old, with black coloring on its head and back end.

    The dog was located 200 feet from the north shore – about a quarter mile from the boat access – in about six feet of water.

    It had a rope and boat anchor attached to it, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

    It was brought to the Humane Society of Kandiyohi and Meeker Counties to see if there was any kind of identifying chip in it, but none was found.

    The Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation and asks anyone that has information concerning the case to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

