Annual 'Community Night Out' is set for tomorrow

In a news release, Alexandria Police Chief Rick Wyffels said, "It is our goal to show the community what services the City of Alexandria has to offer its citizens."

The police department, along with the Alexandria Street Department, Alexandria Parks Department, Alexandria Fire Department, Municipal Liquor Stores, Runestone Community Center, Alexandria Light and Power, North Ambulance, LifeLink III and Someplace Safe will combine efforts and represent many facets within the city to show a unified effort to bring the community closer together, according to the news release.

The Eagles Lodge of Alexandria is sponsoring free hotdogs, Viking Bottling Company is sponsoring free beverages and chips, Culvers Restaurant is sponsoring free frozen custard, Cub Foods is sponsoring free hot dog buns and Bernick's Pepsi is sponsoring free chips. Other contributors toward this year's events are Henry's Foods and Paul's Small Engine.

There will be demonstrations, prizes, an inflatable "Fire Hopper," equipment on display, games and much more.

"We hope you can attend our Community Night Out celebration and help make our community a success," said Wyffels.