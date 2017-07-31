Update: Suspect charged in Long Prairie homicide

Her body was found at about 8 p.m. that night by another person who lived at the residence and called police. Authorities said Guerrero died of apparent knife wounds.

Investigators talked with a neighbor from across the street who reportedly saw Guerrero sitting outside on a step talking on a cell phone at about 5:30 p.m. that night. A few minutes later, the neighbor said, Herrera-Torres arrived in his Ford Focus.

The witness reported hearing what sounded like "glass breaking or something being thrown into a garbage can," along with yelling from inside the house.

Herrera-Torres didn't go to work the next morning and withdrew cash from his credit union in Cold Spring, according to the complaint.

On Friday morning, the Long Prairie Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued an alert asking for the public's help in locating Herrera-Torres. They received a call from the Long Prairie CentraCare Hospital that Herrera-Torres was being treated in the emergency room for knife abrasions on both forearms. His clothing was also covered in blood, according to the hospital.

Officers found Herrera-Torres' Focus in the hospital parking lot with red stains and smudges, according to the complaint.

Herrera-Torres was transferred to the St. Cloud Hospital. While he was in his hospital bed, he asked an officer, "How is Dominga doing?" according to the complaint.

Second-degree murder contends that a person caused the death of someone else but without premeditation.

Herrera-Torres' next court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 14.