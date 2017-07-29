The victim, Brent Thomas Stanczyk, 22, Farmington, had apparently suffered injuries to his face and chest from being struck by a boat propeller. A group had reportedly been tubing on the lake prior to the incident and Stanczyk had fallen off of the tube and then was struck when the boat returned to pick him up, the Aitkin County sheriff's office reported.

Stanczyk was airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale by North AirCare.

The operator of the boat, a 1981 Glastron, a 23-year-old Farmington man, was arrested and booked into the Aitkin County Jail. The man is awaiting formal charges for felony criminal vehicular operation and fourth-degree driving while intoxicated.