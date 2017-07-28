Law Enforcement Blotter: Thursday, July 27

Suspicious activity, comp states a silver Envoy is outside location in parking lot occupied by two and they've been going in and out of building all night, she doesn't believe they are tenants, Nelson.

Suspicious activity, reporting a male is in the neighbor's garage and she is pretty sure they are not home, homeowner was there and everything was fine, Evansville.

Public assist, gas drive off, Evansville.

Suspicious activity, vehicle sitting in parking lot came back as stolen, Miltona.

Suspicious vehicle, mailman stated a brown sedan was at this address, mailman felt it was trying to hide from her and doesn't belong on the property, home owner was there, all OK, Hoffman.

Public assist, comp from a nearby residence has issues with parking, burning, boat activity, docks, fishing, right of way and signage on the road, Alex.

Criminal damage to property, report of kids spray painting the freeway bridge, Alex.

Suicide attempt, 68-year-old female has taken pills and is incoherent, Alex.

Runaway, comp’s daughter will not come home, will answer text messages, comp stated she told grandmother she was in Glenwood, called Glenwood PD and met them with comp’s daughter.

Suspicious activity, female caller speaking very softly, would like to speak to a deputy regarding her boyfriend, comp has mental health issues and is beginning to hear voices, she woke up her boyfriend and officers spoke to both of them, assistance in getting to the ER was offered and declined.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday, July 27

Public assist, male party in the ER being physical with security and trying to leave.

Property damage crash, minor, 3rd Ave E/Hawthorne St.

Theft, storage unit break ins.

Property damage crash, I-94 SW/State Hwy 29 S.

Suspicious activity, comp can hear an alarm going off at the church, called back and alarm is a test in his building.

Theft, gas drive off.

Theft, comp states a check has been cashed twice.

Suspicious activity, probation agent requesting to speak with somebody about some suspicious comments that was made by an individual.

Property damage crash, minor, State Hwy 29 S.

Property damage crash, minor, 30th Ave W/State Hwy 29 S.

Juvenile trouble, three skateboarders weaving in and out of traffic.

Traveler’s aid, requesting aid to get back to Fargo.

Drug disposal, empty drug drop box.

Property damage crash, minor, 3rd Ave W.

Public assist, questions about mold and water damage at address.

Traveler’s aid, looking for ride to Minneapolis.

Suspicious activity, person was wondering options about his son that stopped using his medications, gave comp options on different ways to handle son.

Traveler’s aid, car was borrowed and she did not give person one gas money as promised.

Check welfare of person, person one has medical condition that might mimic intoxication.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Public assist, caller stating he is homeless and needs help.

Burning complaint, comp states neighbor burning garbage and other things they shouldn't, comp is afraid the embers could contact his house and the smoke is going through his place as well, just wood observed in ring, home owner advised he needed to stay out attending.

Suspicious activity, comp can see lights in her bedroom, says her ferns have been stepped on, all OK.

Public assist, comp is concerned for a handicapped neighbor that he feels is being taken advantage of from a party living with him.

Public assist, comp has restraining order on a male party, comp states a car has been circling the area and believes person two might be in it.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.