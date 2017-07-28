Eastbound I-94 on-ramp near Garfield to close today
The on-ramp from Highway 114 near Garfield to eastbound Interstate 94 will close to all traffic today, Friday, July 28.
The closure is needed because of safety concerns near the merge point onto eastbound I-94, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The closure will remain in place for the duration of the construction season.
All traffic will be detoured to the nearby Highway 27 on-ramp.
Other ramps at the I-94/Highway 114 intersection will remain open.
For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org<http://www.511mn.org> or dial 5-1-1.