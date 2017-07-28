Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Update: 'Person of interest' in Long Prairie homicide now in custody

    Eastbound I-94 on-ramp near Garfield to close today

    By Al Edenloff Today at 12:05 p.m.

     The on-ramp from Highway 114 near Garfield to eastbound Interstate 94 will close to all traffic today, Friday, July 28.

    The closure is needed because of safety concerns near the merge point onto eastbound I-94, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

    The closure will remain in place for the duration of the construction season.

    All traffic will be detoured to the nearby Highway 27 on-ramp.

    Other ramps at the I-94/Highway 114 intersection will remain open.

    For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org<http://www.511mn.org> or dial 5-1-1.

    Explore related topics:NewsmndotGarfield
    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
    Advertisement