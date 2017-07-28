Catch and release: Hospital charts fish hook removals

For more than 10 years, the staff has been keeping track in a unique way of all patients who have been hooked by a fishing lure.

On a door in the hallway of the emergency room is a life-sized drawing of a man and each time a patient comes that needs to have a fish hook removed, it gets documented on the man.

Over the years, the documentation has almost become a sport all of its own, according to Lori Rosch, registered nurse and director of the Douglas County Hospital emergency room.

The last couple of years, the "fish hook person," which has always been a drawing of a generic fisherman, has morphed into an actual person. The drawing for the last few years is now modeled after either a doctor or physician's assistant who works in the ER, Rosch said.

In addition, the person now has to be drawn by the newest nurses who have been hired and then the entire ER team votes on a name.

The lucky person this year, said Rosch, is Josh Aricx, a physician assistant.

Rosch said the fish hook person was started as a way to lighten up a stressful situation. She said those who come in with fish hooks stuck to them often feel bad and "they feel like they are bothering us. This makes it more lighthearted and kind of fun."

She said it also helps to promote teambuilding for her staff and can take the stress away for them, as well.

And then, there's the friendly competition. Rosch said the doctors and PA's have a contest to see who gets to remove the most fish hooks. The winner even receives a trophy. She said there may even be some minor bribing to the nurses to get fish hook patients.

And then the nurses who draw the fish hook person can get a little competitive and try and outdo the drawing from the previous year, she said. The drawings are done freehand, but the nurses can use whatever is necessary to do it, like pictures and overhead projectors, she said.

Lastly, there is an actual start and end day, which was a recently added rule, Rosch explained. The "contest" runs from the opening of fishing, which this year was May 13 and ends on Labor Day; Sept. 4 this year.

"The whole spirit of it is fun and we always make sure the patient is doing well," she said. "They are our No. 1 priority. We just want to make what could be a stressful situation not as stressful."

As for where fish hooks get stuck most often, Rosch said it is definitely the hands. Out of the 39 removed this year, 30 of them have been in the hands - 12 on the right and 18 on the left. She said it's rare to get snagged in the trunk or torso, although there was an abdomen wound this year.

So what happens to the fish hook? Rosch said the hook part is thrown into a Sharps container and the lure part is given back to the patient.

"We do not recommend cutting them off," she said of the hooks. "If there are multiple barbs, tape the ones not stuck under the skin and then come in."

Fish hook facts

From Douglas County Hospital emergency room:

• Since 1996, when the documenting of fish hook removal started, 1,191 fish hooks have been removed.

• The most fish hooks removed in a year was 85 hooks in 2012.

• 2010 saw the fewest hooks removed at only 39.

• For 2017, the oldest person needing hook-removal was 77; the youngest was 6.

• There have been patients from Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and Alabama.