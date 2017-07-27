Search
    Woman who rolled car on I-94 sentenced

    By Beth Leipholtz on Jul 27, 2017 at 4:36 p.m.
    Rylee Mickle

    An 18-year-old Alexandria woman who was intoxicated when she rolled her vehicle on Interstate 94 near Osakis in April was recently sentenced to 18 days in the Todd County Jail and two years of supervised probation.

    On Monday, July 17, Rylee Mickle was found guilty of a gross misdemeanor for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Though she was given an 18-day sentence, she received credit for time served and will serve no additional time. In addition to probation, she also faces a $375 fine.

    A Minnesota State Patrol report states that at 9:17 a.m. Saturday, April 8, Mickle was traveling west on I-94 when her Chevy Uplander went off the road, into the median, crossed both westbound lanes, struck a sign and rolled into the ditch.

    Mickle claimed she fell asleep while driving, but a test at Douglas County Hospital at 10:30 a.m. revealed her blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit of .08.

    From the hospital, Mickle was taken to the Douglas County Jail, then transferred to the Todd County Jail.

    While searching Mickle's belongings, jail personnel discovered a baggie containing white powder which later tested positive for cocaine. The bag contained less than 1 gram of the substance.

