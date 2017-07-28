Police chief, sheriff set up timetable for adding body cams

Two years ago, Wyffels said he wanted to hold off getting body cams until the Legislature caught up with the technology and determined guidelines, such as what images could be made public.

That changed after Wyffels attended a Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association conference in early April that discussed body camera costs, available technologies and how departments should implement policies about when the cameras should be activated.

"We had some eye-opening sessions," the chief said.

Chiefs representing about 400 police stations were there. When asked for a show of hands on how many were using body cams, Wyffels estimated that roughly 20 percent of the stations had them and another 70 percent said they would have the cameras in a couple of years.

Wyffels said the only ones who didn't raise their hands were "old-time chiefs" who likely wanted to retire instead of dealing with the body cam issue.

Wyffels said he's been plugged into the body cam debate for several years and is up to speed on the technology that's available. "We're not late to this party by any stretch of imagination," he told the council.

Recent events have put the body cam issue in the crosshairs, Wyffels noted. Two Willmar officers shot and injured a suicidal man July 23 and a Minneapolis police officer shot and killed an unarmed Australian woman July 15. Although no images of the shootings were caught on body cameras — Willmar doesn't have them and they weren't activated in the Minneapolis shooting — the incidents have ramped up the debate, Wyffels said.

"With what just happened in Minneapolis, I'm convinced that there will be more action at the Legislature," he said.

Wyffels said it was better to be ahead of the issue than behind it. "If we ignore this for another two, three, four years, we are going to get questions of why don't you do something," he said.

Wyffels suggested a three-step approach: First, determining if this was a good time to start using body cams; next developing body cam policies with input from the community; and lastly, training and implementation.

While researching body cam technology, Wyffels and his department's technology committee were impressed with Axon, which used to be known as Taser. The company offers a free one-year contract for body cams and all the associated equipment, including servers and data storage. After the one-year trial, the cost is $40,000 a year.

The deal has the benefit of not having to hire or train new staff and the licensing is included, Wyffels said. If something goes wrong, or if evidence is lost, the company would be responsible, not the police department, he added.

Some council members were receptive to Axon's offer.

"We can either jump on it now and get a free year or wait until we're told what to do," Todd Jensen said.

Although no official action was taken at the work session, the council indicated through a general consensus that Wyffels should continue working on developing a body cam policy that will involve the council, city attorney, the League of Minnesota Cities, and a public hearing.

Sheriff also looking into body cams

Body cameras are also getting more scrutiny from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

When contacted by the Echo Press Tuesday, Sheriff Troy Wolbersen said his office started looking at many different products and options well before the recent officer-involved shootings.

Although no decisions have been made, Wolbersen said he plans to go before the county board in August with body cam information.

"We're going to look hard at the options and try to find the equipment that meets the needs of our office the best," he said.

Wolbersen, too, initially took a wait-and-see approach when the debate over body cameras began. But that's changed in recent months.

"In the past, the Legislature hadn't caught up with the technology and things were up in the air," he said. "Now, it's becoming more of an expectation of the public."

Body cams can be a valuable tool for law enforcement, Wolbersen said.

"Based on our experience with squad camera recording devices, they give a fairly accurate depiction of what takes place on a traffic stop," he said. "It's helped us resolve complaints in the past."

Body cam law

Highlights of Minnesota's body camera law, enacted in 2016:

• Allows the general public to see body-camera footage only if an officer in it causes someone substantial bodily harm.

• Would allow anyone in a nonpublic video to watch it and choose to make it public, after active investigations are done, and after anyone in the video who doesn't want to be seen — other than a police officer — gets an option to blur their image.

• Would require any department using body cameras to have a written, posted policy conforming with state law, and to allow the public a chance to comment before the policy is implemented, and before any equipment is bought.

(Information from the St. Paul Pioneer Press)