Get ready for Art in the Park this weekend

The annual summer event will take place Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Alexandria City Park, 118 City Park Road.

Art in the Park features dozens of vendors with hand-made arts and craft, as well as numerous live music acts throughout the entire two-day event.

In addition, there will be more than 10 food vendors on-site.

Admission to Art in the Park is free. For more information, contact the arts association at 320-762-8300 or visit the website for a map of all the vendors, www.andriatheatre.com.

Here’s a look at the line-up of entertainment:

Saturday

9 a.m. – Joe Pruessner (bandshell) and Patchouli (haybale area)

10 a.m. – Josie Nelson (bandshell) and North River Ramblers (haybale area)

11 a.m. – Allison Prestby (bandshell) and Patchouli (haybale area)

12 p.m. – Student Theatre Project (bandshell) and Josie Nelson (haybale area)

1 p.m. – Joe Pruessner (bandshell) and Patchouli (haybale area)

2 p.m. – The Johari Tribe (bandshell) and Matt Hannah (haybale area)

3 p.m. – Josh Driscoll (bandshell) and Patchouli (haybale area)

4 p.m. – Matt Hannah (bandshell) and Allison Prestby (haybale area)

Sunday

10 a.m. – Josie Nelson (bandshell) and Patchouli (haybale area)

11 a.m. – Matt Hannah (bandshell) and Joe Pruessner (haybale area)

12 p.m. – Greg Herriges (bandshell) and Patchouli (haybale area)

1 p.m. – North River Ramblers (bandshell) and The Johari Tribe (haybale area)

2 p.m. – Allison Prestby (bandshell) and Patchouli (haybale area)

3 p.m. – Josh Driscoll (bandshell) and Greg Herriges (haybale area)