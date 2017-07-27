Search
    Get ready for Art in the Park this weekend

    By Celeste Edenloff on Jul 27, 2017 at 2:42 p.m.
    The annual Art in the Park festival will take place this weekend at Alexandria City Park. The event will take place on Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are dozens of art and craft vendors, as well as music and food vendors throughout the two-day event. Art in the Park, a staple in the Alexandria Area for more than 40 years, is hosted by the Alexandria Area Arts Association. (File photo)

    Alexandria Area Arts Association’s annual Art in the Park, a staple in this community for more than 40 years, is set to take place this weekend.

    The annual summer event will take place Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Alexandria City Park, 118 City Park Road.

    Art in the Park features dozens of vendors with hand-made arts and craft, as well as numerous live music acts throughout the entire two-day event.

    In addition, there will be more than 10 food vendors on-site.

    Admission to Art in the Park is free. For more information, contact the arts association at 320-762-8300 or visit the website for a map of all the vendors, www.andriatheatre.com.

    Here’s a look at the line-up of entertainment:

    Saturday

    9 a.m. – Joe Pruessner (bandshell) and Patchouli (haybale area)

    10 a.m. – Josie Nelson (bandshell) and North River Ramblers (haybale area)

    11 a.m. – Allison Prestby (bandshell) and Patchouli (haybale area)

    12 p.m. – Student Theatre Project (bandshell) and Josie Nelson (haybale area)

    1 p.m. – Joe Pruessner (bandshell) and Patchouli (haybale area)

    2 p.m. – The Johari Tribe (bandshell) and Matt Hannah (haybale area)

    3 p.m. – Josh Driscoll (bandshell) and Patchouli (haybale area)

    4 p.m. – Matt Hannah (bandshell) and Allison Prestby (haybale area)

    Sunday

    10 a.m. – Josie Nelson (bandshell) and Patchouli (haybale area)

    11 a.m. – Matt Hannah (bandshell) and Joe Pruessner (haybale area)

    12 p.m. – Greg Herriges (bandshell) and Patchouli (haybale area)

    1 p.m. – North River Ramblers (bandshell) and The Johari Tribe (haybale area)

    2 p.m. – Allison Prestby (bandshell) and Patchouli (haybale area)

    3 p.m. – Josh Driscoll (bandshell) and Greg Herriges (haybale area)

