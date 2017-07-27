Get ready for Art in the Park this weekend
Alexandria Area Arts Association’s annual Art in the Park, a staple in this community for more than 40 years, is set to take place this weekend.
The annual summer event will take place Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Alexandria City Park, 118 City Park Road.
Art in the Park features dozens of vendors with hand-made arts and craft, as well as numerous live music acts throughout the entire two-day event.
In addition, there will be more than 10 food vendors on-site.
Admission to Art in the Park is free. For more information, contact the arts association at 320-762-8300 or visit the website for a map of all the vendors, www.andriatheatre.com.
Here’s a look at the line-up of entertainment:
Saturday
9 a.m. – Joe Pruessner (bandshell) and Patchouli (haybale area)
10 a.m. – Josie Nelson (bandshell) and North River Ramblers (haybale area)
11 a.m. – Allison Prestby (bandshell) and Patchouli (haybale area)
12 p.m. – Student Theatre Project (bandshell) and Josie Nelson (haybale area)
1 p.m. – Joe Pruessner (bandshell) and Patchouli (haybale area)
2 p.m. – The Johari Tribe (bandshell) and Matt Hannah (haybale area)
3 p.m. – Josh Driscoll (bandshell) and Patchouli (haybale area)
4 p.m. – Matt Hannah (bandshell) and Allison Prestby (haybale area)
Sunday
10 a.m. – Josie Nelson (bandshell) and Patchouli (haybale area)
11 a.m. – Matt Hannah (bandshell) and Joe Pruessner (haybale area)
12 p.m. – Greg Herriges (bandshell) and Patchouli (haybale area)
1 p.m. – North River Ramblers (bandshell) and The Johari Tribe (haybale area)
2 p.m. – Allison Prestby (bandshell) and Patchouli (haybale area)
3 p.m. – Josh Driscoll (bandshell) and Greg Herriges (haybale area)