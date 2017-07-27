Law Enforcement Blotter: Wednesday, July 26

Suspicious person, female passed out on the side of the road, transported to DCH, Alex.

Mentally ill person, male hallucinating and causing problems, comp would like him taken to ER for an eval, Brandon.

Public assist, comp in the lobby requesting to speak with a deputy regarding his AT&T DirecTV bill, Ashby.

Property damage crash, Co Rd 4 SW, Alex.

Public assist, comp advised person was picking rocks from the road and putting them in a bucket, Alex.

Property damage crash, Co Rd 11 NW, Alex.

Suspicious activity, male teenager came up around the house last night around 10 p.m., comp also saw him Sunday night, advised to call if he comes again, Alex.

Theft, comp reporting his vehicle had been gone through while at the park, missing a pack of cigarettes and a few bucks from his wallet, Carlos.

Public assist, had an argument with her 33-year-old son and wants to talk to deputies about her options, Evansville.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, July 26

Juvenile trouble, kids jumping out in front of traffic, juveniles returned to parents.

Suspicious activity, person three arrested and cited for fifth-degree assault.

Public assist, landlord problems.

Suspicious person, very paranoid male at location wanting officers.

Check welfare of person, two neighbors concerned for neighbor who was knocking on their doors at 7:30 a.m., one didn't answer but stated that the party was walking like she was intoxicated, second caller stated that she did answer the door and gave female's daughter a ride somewhere, she also had marks on her and stated that she was assaulted by her boyfriend last night.

Drug-related activity, comp reporting male on premise with drugs, needs an officer there.

Hit and run, I-94 SW/State Hwy 29 S.

Child abuse, sexual.

911 hangup, male caller stated his father is threatening suicide.

Check welfare of person, comp requesting welfare check on client who's been suicidal since Saturday and is mentally ill.

Public assist, questions on law with drones.

Juvenile trouble, small child on bike with training wheels on S Broadway, traffic swerving around he, child transported back to residence and back in parent’s custody.

Public assist, questions regarding towing a vehicle.

Public assist, comp states husband is with 23-year-old son at location, he has been acting paranoid for quite a while now and they would like some help.

Public assist, comp states he found an asteroid rock in the 1950s, his mother took it to the museum and placed it in his name, in 1999, his sister had it in her garden, she no longer has it, he thinks she pawned it in Colorado, theft occurred approximately 18 years ago, past statute of limitations.

Suspicious person, male is on his property and comp thinks it is the husband of a female that was at his house this morning saying her husband beat her up.

Suspicious activity, comp reporting some suspicious activity on craigslist in the Alexandria area.

Public assist, would like to speak to an officer regarding extra patrol for excessively loud motorcycles.

Missing person, 8-year-old son has been missing for approximately 15 to 20 minutes, last seen playing in the park with his brother when he said he was going to the building, son was located at a friend’s apartment.

Check welfare of person, female sitting and lying at location for two and a half hours, unable to locate.

Child custody matter, the father of her children is texting threats to her.

Property damage crash, minor, 3rd Ave E.

Check welfare of person, comp states she has been suicidal in the past, person appeared fine.

Burglary, comp reporting his storage unit was broken into and items were stolen.

Child protection issue, comp reporting family member dropped off her child when nobody was home, the child was there alone and she was not told about it, comp concerned this will get her in trouble.

Juvenile trouble, kids on bikes bowfishing by the little dam.

Drug-related activity, comp concerned about her son, he seemed to be on something tonight.

Suspicious activity, comp states someone is tampering with her lock, ongoing mental health issues, will try and contact her son and talk to him about it.

