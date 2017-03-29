Bergquist officially hired as Osakis superintendent

Bergquist began his career with the district when he was hired on as the elementary school principal in June 2016.

"I am very excited about this opportunity," said Bergquist in a phone interview prior to the meeting. "My family is here and I am looking forward to all the great things Osakis has to offer."

Bergquist's plans for the district include being fiscally responsible; looking at different avenues for technology and revamping the district's plan to make sure everyone is on board; and creating a data team to look at student assessment data such as the results from the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment tests.

"I want to work with our administrators, teachers and staff to make sure our students are as successful as they can be," said Bergquist.

At the meeting, Bergquist thanked the board for their time and approval of his three-year contract. The board members thanked Bergquist for all he's done for the district and look forward to having him as the district's superintendent.

The board also agreed to enter into contract negotiations with Shad Schmidt for elementary principal — but not before a lengthy discussion among board members, as well as Schmidt and Wendy Jennings, a 5th grade teacher and the teacher's union president, who was there to speak in support of Schmidt on behalf of the elementary teachers.

Schmidt, who has been the Osakis High School ag teacher and a baseball coach, became the interim elementary principal when Bergquist became the interim superintendent. He has been with the district for nearly 15 years.

School board member Mike Collins started the conversation by voicing his concerns. Collins first said he's been very impressed by Schmidt and thinks he has done a wonderful job in the principal role, but had concerns about whether or not the school board should open the position up and go through the entire interviewing process. He said there could be concerns within the teacher's group and he didn't know what it would do to morale if the board just hired Schmidt without doing its due diligence.

"People matter. The feelings of people matter," said Collins.

During the discussion, after all of the members shared their thoughts, school board member Greg Faber, who hadn't said anything, was asked his opinion. He said, "Either way, we'll have people upset. We have to make our mind up and just do it and then stand by our decision."

None of the school board members had any negative comments or feelings toward Schmidt; they all felt he has done a great job thus far and would continuing doing so. They had no qualms about his ability or willingness to do the job. They all spoke highly of his performance as a teacher and now as interim elementary principal.

Jennings, who has been a union rep for numerous years, said prior to Bergquist and Schmidt taking on the role of elementary principal, the school has been in the dark and morale was chopped to the core.

"The last few months, there has been breathing room. These guys have it. We've seen the light. They've given us a breath of fresh air. Plus, I feel Schmidt is trainable," said Jennings. "It will take time. We know he doesn't know everything, but it is our job to help him. If Shad fails, it's on us, the teachers."

The school board asked Schmidt for his input and he thanked the members for letting him have that opportunity. He also thanked them for their honesty and told them it was probably hard because he was sitting right in front of them.

"But I've been a coach for 10 years. I can handle it," he said. Schmidt told the board he would give them two perspectives — one professionally and the other personally.

"Professionally, I will do whatever you ask me to do. That's who I am," said Schmidt. "Personally, I would like closure. My family would like closure. I really love what I am doing right now. And I want what is best for our students and staff."

Schmidt also told the board members, "I wasn't a farmer and I taught ag. I'm not elementary, but you don't have to be an elementary teacher to be a good leader and communicator."

He reiterated that he likes what he is doing and has also thoroughly enjoyed have the kids smile and wave at him.

"It's about the kids, about the people, about educating, about caring," he said, reassuring the board that he can do those things.

Bergquist shared his thoughts as well with the board saying that he understands all sides, but that he has the "utmost confidence" in Schmidt and that "you can't tell he hasn't been an elementary teacher before."

After plenty more discussion and before the board made the decision, Schmidt asked to speak one more time.

"Thank you for listening. I won't make fools of you. I promise," he said.

The board unanimously voted to enter into contract negotiations with Schmidt, noting that they plan to have discussions with union staff members, as well as non-union staff members before the contract is signed and put into place.

They also approved the posting for an agriculture teacher to replace Schmidt's position.

About Bergquist

Prior to coming to Osakis, Bergquist served as the middle school principal and the district assessment coordinator for the Melrose School District for 10 years. He also worked in the Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley School District in Clinton for two years as the 6-8 and 9-12 principal.

He graduated from Moorhead High School and then Minnesota State University-Moorhead with a bachelor of arts degree in history, a bachelor of science degree in social studies and a master of educational Leadership degree with licensure in K-12 principal, 7-12 teacher and district superintendent.

Bergquist served as assistant athletic director (fundraising and promotions) for two years at Minnesota State University-Moorhead and he taught social studies in Moorhead, Lake Park, and Barnesville in Minnesota and in the Fargo, North Dakota, school district.

He is married to Melissa Bergquist, who is the counselor at the Osakis High School. The couple have three children — Carson, 14; Kira, 12; and Miah, 6.