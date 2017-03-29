Dog sniffs out marijuana on I-94 near Alexandria

On Monday, Kou Lor, 28, of St. Paul, and his 56-year-old father, Franck Lor of Brooklyn Park, were both charged with felony controlled substance crimes in the first degree for possession of more than 50 kilograms of marijuana. Kou Lor was also charged with driving with a revoked license.

The men were traveling on I-94 when a Minnesota State Patrol trooper stopped them for speeding and following a semi-truck too closely, according to the Douglas County Attorney's Office.

A police dog signaled the presence of a controlled substance inside their vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of 120 one-pound packages of vacuum-sealed marijuana, a weight total of 54.4 kilograms.

Bail for both men was set at $150,000 for unconditional release.

Douglas County Attorney Chad Larson said he was unable to further discuss the case while it is pending.

The next court appearance for both suspects is scheduled for April 10.