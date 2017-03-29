Student-run restaurant opens Friday

The Cardinal Cafe, the Alexandria Area High School's student-run restaurant, opens to the public this Friday, March 31. It will only be open for one hour — noon to 1 — and one day each week. It will be open through the rest of the school year, with the last day set for May 26.

The Cardinal Cafe will be run by 12 students in the Culinary Arts III class in the Business, Communications and Entrepreneurship Academy.

The March 31 menu will feature cod, baked potato, steamed mixed vegetables, tossed salad, dinner roll and a mint chocolate chip ice cream brownie dessert. Meals are $7 per person and reservations are required.

Ronda Kent, Culinary Arts/Family and Consumer Science teacher, said that students are learning about menu planning, advanced meal preparation skills, meal management, table settings and more through this project.

"This hands-on, project-based, unique learning experience is a great opportunity for the students to learn about the hospitality industry in a real restaurant environment where they make and serve the meals," said Kent.

If you go

The Cardinal Cafe at Alexandria Area High School will be open from noon to 1 p.m. with seating at noon on these days:

• Thursday, April 6

• Thursday, April 20

• Friday, April 28

• Thursday, May 4

• Friday, May 12

• Thursday, May 18

• Friday, May 26

A reservation is required and can be made by calling (320) 762-2142, extension 4275 or emailing rkent@alexandria.k12.mn.us. The dates have been posted on the district's online calendar and a special page will soon be added to the high school's website with menus listed as they are finalized. The cost is $7 per person and can be paid by cash or check only.