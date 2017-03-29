Meet the new Pet of the Week: Lukah (w/video)

Lukah is a 9 to 10 month old male Labrador/Weimaraner mix.

The LAHS says, "We are pretty sure if Lukah could talk, the first words out of his mouth would be, 'Hi there...want to play?' Followed by, 'I love this, I love this, I love you!'"

If you are interested in adopting Lukah, call the LAHS at (320) 759-2260.

The LAHS animal shelter is open to the public Mondays and Wednesdays (noon to 6 p.m.), Thursdays and Fridays (noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at 3811 Nevada Street SW in Alexandria.