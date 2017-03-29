Law enforcement blotter: Tuesday, March 28

Suspicious activity, comp in the DCSO lobby requesting to speak to a deputy about an oil can that was stolen from the back of his truck, advised to go to the APD but indicated he has been kicked out of there and is not allowed back there, Alex.

Public assist, city had questions regarding a person living in their vehicle in town, Evansville.

City nuisance/violation, City Council member requesting to make a complaint regarding a nuisance located in the city of Nelson, Nelson.

Child abuse, neglect, three very small children by a dark Yukon in the parking area by data trail, no adults around, kids had gotten ahead of parents on trail, spoke with kids about the importance of staying with parents.

Drunk, comp's dad's fiance is very intoxicated and upset, dad is out of state, person one arrested for domestic assault, Alex.

ATV complaint, ATV flying up roads, verbal warning given for driving conduct, they said they were done riding for the day, Alex.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday, March 28

Juvenile trouble, comp would like help finding her 17-year-old daughter at an address on 7th Ave.

Public assist, comp would like officer to meet her at the cemetery, her son’s gravestone has been pushed over and damaged, unintentional damage done to the gravestone by the digger or vault company, unable to determine who at fault and according to comp both are blaming the other.

Child abuse, physical, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Check welfare of person, comp would like a male staying at the hotel checked on for strange behavior.

Public assist, would like an officer to stand by while a customer retrieves his property from a rental.

Hit and run, State Hwy 29 S.

Suspicious activity, male and female arguing in the apartment next door, person was struggling with mental illness, had an outburst and was fine.

Public assist, was told to call back if his neighbor was dumping ashes in the alley by his house again, said there is now three big plies, spoke with person two at request of comp, he stated he will refrain from dumping the ashes in the alley.

Public assist, would like to talk to an office about some possible abuse that has happened to her granddaughter in the past, had questions about getting an expert opinion about bruises from two years ago.

Theft, was going through son’s wallet and found info about stolen property she would like to report.

Juvenile trouble, comp's 9-year-old brother out of control, comp wanted officer to speak with her brother because he was joking around about using drugs and alcohol, spoke with him about the severity of those items.

Suspicious activity, security guard states that someone keeps dropping off their garbage in the dumpster, person stated she was with her boyfriend and they dumped garbage off that was already allowed by a teacher, person was going to clarify it with staff tomorrow.

Suspicious person, suspicious male in the store.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.